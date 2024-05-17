The state of the serverless market in 2024

Public cloud computing encompasses a range of options, from IaaS VMs to container services and serverless. All of them have their place, but serverless computing has significantly grown according to some reports.

Although serverless is reaching maturity, it's not sweeping the cloud market. Less than 20% of public cloud users said they use serverless computing, according to Andover Intel, a consulting and analysis firm. Cloud overall is increasingly seen as a partner or hybrid strategy rather than the inevitable destination of all computing. Similarly, enterprises might consider serverless as a partner cloud strategy, something used with other cloud services, particularly container services.

How are enterprises using serverless, and how can we reconcile these data points? If they can't be reconciled, what's the true state of serverless?

Serverless rewards and risks The principle behind serverless computing is simple. Traditional VM or container services require users to commit and manage persistent resources, then wait for work to be presented. In contrast, serverless computing loads application components dynamically when needed, so teams don't need to manage resources. Enterprises realize the benefits of serverless in its dynamism and scalability, not in the elimination of resource management. If work is sparse, serverless doesn't waste money paying for unused resources. If workloads are highly variable, the same is true because it's not necessary to commit persistent cloud resources to handle occasional peak loads. Serverless computing is arguably aimed at event-driven applications, including IoT, which represents a fast-growing segment of enterprise applications. Over 90% of the enterprises who reported serverless usage said their applications were event-driven, most classified as IoT. This demonstrates that serverless benefits are more specialized. As such, enterprises must balance the benefits of serverless with certain risk factors, such as the following. Over 90% of the enterprises who reported serverless usage said their applications were event-driven, most classified as IoT. Cost overruns Generally, the unit cost of computing in the cloud is higher for serverless than for containers or VMs. As the amount of presented work events grows, serverless costs mount proportionally and eventually exceed traditional cloud service costs. It's often difficult to predict the usage of applications, and usage underestimation can easily make serverless too expensive. Latency Because serverless application components load and run dynamically, delays associated with their execution might affect application performance. If several serverless applications are chained together, the delays are additive. Requires stateless programming Because a serverless component doesn't stay resident between uses, it's not possible to store data in one. In cases where development teams process events partly based on state -- their context relative to other events -- they manage state information another way. This requires a different application programming model than most development teams are used to.