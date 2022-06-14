Getty Images/iStockphoto

Quiz

Quiz yourself on FinOps principles and concepts

FinOps practices can guide an organization toward more effective cloud cost management. How much do you know about key FinOps concepts?

Johanna McDonald
By
Published: 14 Jun 2022

Cost management is one of the biggest challenges associated with cloud adoption. FinOps -- a term coined by the FinOps Foundation -- is a set of practices aimed at helping organizations more effectively manage cloud finances.

Before implementing these practices, however, it's important to understand core FinOps principles and concepts. Take this quiz to test your knowledge.

