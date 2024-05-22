Compare a cloud-first vs. cloud-smart strategy

Devising a cloud strategy for your organization becomes a balancing act as costs and innovation rank high as priorities. Cloud-first and cloud-smart are both strategies that use cloud services to achieve organizational goals but differ in approach and focus.

Cloud-first strategy. A cloud-first strategy prioritizes cloud adoption for new IT projects and initiatives. Cloud then becomes the default option to avoid procuring and building out hardware and infrastructure in a data center.

A cloud-first strategy prioritizes cloud adoption for new IT projects and initiatives. Cloud then becomes the default option to avoid procuring and building out hardware and infrastructure in a data center. Cloud-smart strategy. A cloud-smart strategy sees the benefits of cloud but also acknowledges the value of on-premises for some workloads. It is more likely to embrace a hybrid cloud mindset and consider various factors, such as data sensitivity and compliance, before choosing a deployment model.

Knowing more about each approach to the cloud is essential, especially if you're facing cloud spending and security questions. Learn more about these cloud strategies and which one to choose.

What is a cloud-first strategy? Typically, a cloud-first strategy starts with a mandate or organizational-wide initiative related to maximizing cloud usage. This can include rightsizing resources via continuous monitoring and adjusting cloud services to match your organization's actual usage. Without such measures, there is a heightened risk of over-provisioning cloud resources which leads to overspending. Here are some reasons why businesses choose a cloud-first strategy: Cost efficiency. Cost is a traditional driver of the cloud because businesses can reduce upfront expenditures on hardware and infrastructure. Additionally, they only need to pay for computing resources they use.

Cost is a traditional driver of the cloud because businesses can reduce upfront expenditures on hardware and infrastructure. Additionally, they only need to pay for computing resources they use. Scalability and elasticity. Businesses can easily and automatically scale up or down as market conditions change. This enables businesses to be flexible and adapt to changing business requirements -- including adopting new technologies, such as AI.

Businesses can easily and automatically scale up or down as market conditions change. This enables businesses to be flexible and adapt to changing business requirements -- including adopting new technologies, such as AI. Remote work models. Recent corporate moves to remote and hybrid work are another driver to cloud-first as the usual access models to corporate data and internal applications now depend on the cloud and SaaS services.

Recent corporate moves to remote and hybrid work are another driver to cloud-first as the usual access models to corporate data and internal applications now depend on the cloud and SaaS services. Automation. Automated resource deployment and management tools are hallmarks of a cloud-first strategy. They free up your cloud team from repetitive tasks and increase efficiency while reducing manual errors.

What is a cloud-smart strategy? A cloud-smart strategy doesn't reject cloud, but it prioritizes finding the best place for each workload, even if that means on-premises. This can result in a hybrid or multi-cloud approach. It also encourages continuous evaluation and improvement. Reasons why businesses choose a cloud-smart strategy include the following: Cost optimization. Not all workloads will run cheaper in the cloud. A cloud-smart approach seeks to continuously optimize costs, including changing services or repatriating from cloud.

Not all workloads will run cheaper in the cloud. A cloud-smart approach seeks to continuously optimize costs, including changing services or repatriating from cloud. Flexibility. Because this approach isn't against on-premises systems, not everything has to be forced into the cloud. Organizations are able to move workloads wherever they will work best at any time.

Because this approach isn't against on-premises systems, not everything has to be forced into the cloud. Organizations are able to move workloads wherever they will work best at any time. Security and compliance. Security, compliance and data privacy concerns demand a more balanced approach to cloud services. However, integration challenges for the cloud remain -- especially with legacy and proprietary systems. Even if an integration is technologically feasible, insufficient in-house cloud skills and expertise can drive up the cost and complexity of the effort.