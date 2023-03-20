Is a cloud-first strategy right for you?

The majority of new application development targets public cloud hosting. What's now called cloud-first is already an accepted strategy. It's important to look beyond that to the productivity gains that are driving both cloud and the data center.

While a cloud-first strategy has its benefits, it also has drawbacks. Build your strategy knowing how to best create a cloud-first culture.

What is a cloud-first strategy? Over the last decade, enterprises have recognized that data is only one aspect of application success. This transformation is driving a cloud-first strategy and has split the concept into two competing definitions. Migrate to the cloud. This cloud-first strategy definition means moving all or most of computing infrastructure to public cloud. Almost every enterprise uses the cloud as a means of tuning information delivery to improve its value. However, very few consider moving everything to the cloud. Other than a change in pricing that would make cloud computing far cheaper than the data center, it's hard to see what could justify changing the appeal of the hybrid cloud model. Prioritize cloud. Prioritizing cloud is when an enterprise looks first to cloud offerings when it considers a new project or seeks to fix a problem. A new project or problem would, in most cases, involve data already collected, since the most useful information to a company is derived from its normal operation. This qualification means that companies should consider hybrid-cloud applications for all new projects or problems. This survey data shows that more than four in 10 organizations have a cloud-first deployment policy on new applications.