Compare the 3 types of private cloud

All private clouds provide the same core benefits, including greater control over cloud infrastructure and workloads. These advantages can make them attractive in industries where control and visibility are priorities, such as healthcare and finance.

That said, private clouds come in many forms. The most traditional model is one that a business sets up and manages itself, inside its own data center. But enterprises have other approaches to create and operate private clouds, each with its advantages and drawbacks.

To provide guidance on which type of private cloud model is best, this article discusses the three kinds and their specific use cases:

Self-managed private clouds. Managed private clouds. Virtual private clouds (VPCs).

Self-managed private cloud A self-managed private cloud, sometimes referred to as an on-premises private cloud, is one that an organization creates and manages itself. Under this type of model, a business's own employees acquire, set up and manage the software platform on which the private cloud is based, such as OpenStack. The infrastructure that powers this type of private cloud exists in a facility that the business owns or rents. This facility could be an on-premises server room, a data center owned by the company or a colocation center where it rents rack space. The main advantage of a self-managed private cloud is it provides the maximum possible control over cloud configuration, data and workloads. No element of the platform's deployment or operation is outsourced, so the business has total control. Use cases A self-managed private cloud is best for use cases where organizations prioritize maximum transparency, as well as risk control and mitigation. For example, a self-managed private cloud is beneficial for a company following compliance regulations to ensure that the personnel who manage its IT infrastructure reside in or are citizens of a certain country. This model enables the business to determine which staff can access the cloud environment. Compare the three main types of private clouds.

Managed private cloud A managed private cloud is a private cloud that is used by one organization and managed by another. For example, if a company hires an MSP to set up and operate a custom private cloud environment, it creates a managed private cloud. This type of cloud model is similar in many respects to the public cloud, where providers also offer managed cloud infrastructure and services to customers. However, the crucial difference between a public cloud and a managed private cloud is that a managed private cloud reserves the entire cloud environment for the use of one organization. If the managed cloud operator serves multiple customers, it has strict isolation boundaries within its cloud infrastructure to segment servers and workloads between different customers. The main advantage of a managed private cloud is it enables businesses to outsource the work of cloud setup and management to a third-party provider. This model reduces the burden placed on the company's own IT staff. In addition, managed private cloud providers have deep expertise in managing private environments, so they might offer better cloud performance, cost management and security optimizations than businesses could achieve in-house. But managed private clouds reduce the amount of control and transparency a business has over its cloud environment. While this model enables more customizability and visibility than an organization typically gets from the public cloud, the managed provider restricts how the private cloud is set up and operated based on what it is willing to do. Use cases A managed private cloud is a good option for organizations that lack the in-house IT resources necessary to operate a self-managed private cloud but require more control than they'd get from the public cloud. Managed private clouds might also benefit companies that don't want to manage their own server infrastructure but can't move their workloads into a public cloud, due to challenges such as having to host legacy applications that aren't compatible with public cloud services.