Dig into Oracle Cloud's Always Free offerings

Developers are an essential aspect of any platform, and cloud operators covet them as users. To lure developers to their platforms, cloud providers offer incentives. Developers should be informed about these incentives, and the platform itself, to make smart choices.

One way cloud vendors incentivize adoption is through SDKs and free trial periods for select services. Limited trial periods and free services -- such as those within the Oracle Cloud Always Free portfolio -- let developers test cloud services before they commit.

To gain a competitive edge, some cloud providers, including Oracle, offer a broad range of limited-capacity services in their always-free categories. Developers do not have to pay for these services, regardless of how long they use them.

Oracle expanded its Always Free service portfolio for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in June 2021. The expansion included free resources for compute, databases and app development. AWS' Always Free tier, by comparison, includes offers for Lambda, app development and other services or use cases -- but does not include traditional cloud compute instances on Amazon EC2.

Oracle Cloud Always Free offerings Oracle Cloud gives developers the resources they need to build working applications, not just Hello World exercises. Resources in the Always Free tier -- including Oracle's autonomous database services and APEX low-code development environment, the Terraform-based Resource Manager and Bastion host service -- are intended to help new cloud developers design and implement modern, cloud-native applications. Always Free also includes Arm-based Ampere A1 instances to encourage developers to investigate the technology. The Always Free tier complements Oracle's 30-day free trial period, which provides $300 in usage credits for a broader range of services and higher capacity limits. The table below illustrates the significant capacity differences between Oracle Cloud's two free offerings. Figure 1. Compare what Always Free vs. Free Trial have to offer. As of early 2022, the Always Free tier included 27 services across four categories: IaaS; PaaS and app development; managed database; and resource management and automation. IaaS AMD-based Compute

Oracle Cloud vs. AWS vs. Microsoft Azure vs. Google Cloud Major cloud vendors offer both limited-term free tiers and always-free services. Free tiers or trials include a broader range of services for a limited time, while always-free tiers have fewer services with tighter usage limits. Figure 2. Compare the Always Free and Free Tier offerings from major cloud providers. Figure 3. Oracle Always Free options in the Oracle Cloud management UI.