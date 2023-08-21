7 use cases for Google Cloud committed use discounts

Organizations can be proactive by bringing together technical and business stakeholders to inject cost optimization into cloud planning, design and architecture activities early in the development lifecycle. Cross-functional work brings necessary data, trends and metrics into planning processes to ensure that projects are candidates for discounts.

Google Cloud committed use discounts (CUDs) represent savings opportunities for enterprise cloud projects. Committed use discounts provide up to 57% cost savings on VM instances and compute resources. These discounts are only beneficial if a team implements a cloud strategy that includes cloud optimization from day one.

Options for committed use discounts Users can choose between resource-based and flexible committed use discounts. Both options require you to know the trends of your past cloud usage and spending in order to realize the full savings from these options. Resource-based Resource-based committed use contracts are for predictable and steady-state usage. Also, an enterprise commits to use a certain amount of Google Compute Engine resources in a specific region. These commitments include the following: Hardware commitments for resources, including virtual CPUs, memory, GPUs, local solid-state drives and sole tenant nodes.

Software license commitments for OS licenses. Commitments for hardware are separate from licenses. You can purchase both for a VM instance, but you cannot purchase a single commitment for both hardware and software. Flexible use There's a more flexible option that enabels your organization to commit to a certain usage level for one or three years but with the flexibility to allocate these resources across different services and regions. Your organization receives a discount based on your usage cost based on the total amount of resources committed, even if you use those resources differently than you may first anticipate. It is recommended for enterprises that have predictable spend needs. The discounts are as follows: 28% discount over your committed hourly spend for a 1-year commitment.

46% discount over your committed hourly spend for a 3-year commitment. Keep in mind that both types of discounts only work for resources deployed using Compute Engine SKUs.