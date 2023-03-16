How to use startup scripts in Google Cloud

Some teams opt to use startup scripts to improve the productivity, reliability and security of their Google Cloud environment. These scripts are files containing commands that automatically execute when you start a new Linux or Windows VM instance.

Some of the top reasons for cloud teams to use startup scripts are to do the following:

Create a startup script in Google Cloud

When creating a new VM instance, programmers can specify startup scripts in the Google Cloud Console. Optionally they can also modify the metadata of an existing Google Cloud instance to add a startup script. Just as with other platforms, the exact elements of a Google Cloud startup will vary depending on the application it is intended to run.

Step 1. Use the text editor of your choice to create a new script file and save it on your local computer.

Step 2. Upload the script file to a Cloud Storage bucket to enable access to the script from your instance.

Step 3. Open the Google Cloud Console and navigate to the VM instances page.

The VM instance page shows yours available VMs.

Step 4. Select the VM instance in which you want to add the startup script.

Step 5. Click Edit at the top of the page and scroll to the Custom Metadata section.

Step 6. Click Add item and enter the following information:

Key: <startup-script> .

. Value: the URL of the script file you uploaded to Cloud Storage, which will start with "gs://".

Enter the name of your startup script in the Key 1 field and its URL in the Value 1 field.

Step 7. Click Save to apply the changes to the VM instance.

Step 8. Start or restart the VM instance. The startup script executes automatically when the instance starts up.

There are three ways to determine if your startup script ran successfully: