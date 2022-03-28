Veeam backup repository best practices for optimal protection

The Veeam backup repository is a storage location where Veeam Backup & Replication stores backup files and virtual machine metadata. Veeam tends to be flexible with backup repository setup and enables a variety of storage types. Even so, there are some best practices that organizations should adhere to when implementing a Veeam backup repository.

Several best practices for Veeam backup repositories are tied directly to the use of Veeam backup proxies. A backup proxy reads the source data that an organization backs up and transfers that data to the backup repository.

Do the math Repositories need to be sized to match the proxies that are in use. Veeam recommends dividing the number of proxy cores by three and then rounding up. For example, an organization with 32 proxy cores would result in 11 cores, rounded up. The Veeam repository requires RAM. Veeam recommends that users multiply the number of repository cores by 4 GB to reach the required amount of RAM. The 11 cores from the previous example, multiplied by 4 GB, would be 44 GB. According to Veeam, no repository should have less than 2 cores and 8 GB of RAM.

Know your hardware options The backup repository setup process enables users to limit the maximum concurrent tasks and data transfer rates. These limitations are not necessary if the repository is running on appropriately sized hardware, but users may need to throttle undersized repositories to prevent overruns and timeouts from occurring. Veeam backup repositories can reside on physical or virtual hardware. However, Veeam recommends physical hardware whenever possible. Veeam backup repositories can reside on physical or virtual hardware. However, Veeam recommends physical hardware whenever possible. This not only improves performance, but it also helps to avoid accidentally storing the backup on the same system that is being backed up. If an organization does choose to store a backup repository on a virtual machine, then Veeam recommends storing the repository on a physical disk rather than in a VMDK file. Otherwise, the repository could be lost if the VMDK file is corrupted.