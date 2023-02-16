IBM drops from top spot in patents, surpassed by Samsung

After almost three decades at the top of the list for most approved patents in the US, IBM dropped to No. 2 in 2022 behind Samsung Electronics Co., reflecting a shift in Big Blue's strategic direction the past few years.

IBM's patent count dropped 44% to 4,743 in 2022. It trailed Samsung's 8,513 patents, which was neither an increase nor a decrease from 2021. The technologies that saw the largest drop among IBM's patents were semiconductors and memory. There were also significant reductions across most of the company's technology offerings, according to Harrity & Harrity LLP's Patent 300 list.

The data collected for the Patent 300 list comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Factors in IBM's patent filings "IBM has changed their strategy with respect to patents," said Rocky Berndsen, head of analytics at Harrity & Harrity. "They're no longer looking to be No. 1 [in patents]. They are focusing less on quantity and more on quality. This is reflected in the huge transformation their business is going through." IBM's patent portfolio business has been profitable over the years, averaging a little more than $1 billion a year in revenue since mid-1996, according to IBM's financial filings. That transformation kicked into high gear with the arrival of Arvind Krisha, IBM's CEO in April 2020. Krishna has spearheaded IBM's concerted effort to steadily move away from the company's reliance on server hardware and other legacy infrastructure and moving toward a software and services focus -- specifically AI and a variety of cloud computing technologies. Krishna also served as the guiding force behind the $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat, which has significantly improved IBM's competitive positioning in the hybrid cloud market. The acquisition of Red Hat's hybrid cloud technologies has somewhat reduced IBM's in-house hybrid cloud development, which in turn has reduced the need to file patents in that area. Another factor contributing to fewer patents being approved in 2022 was IBM's decision to spin off one of its technical services group, which became Kyndryl Holdings Inc. Kyndryl made the Patent 300 list for 2022, coming in at No. 218. Yet another reason for the drop in IBM patent filings is the move away from pure research and more toward applied research. Krishna made it clear soon after becoming CEO that he wanted IBM Research's effort to be more purposeful in turning out technologies that could be more easily monetized. "There was a shift in the way they invested in research," said Frank Dzubeck, president of Communications Network Architects Inc. "They moved away from researchers making breakthroughs in solving mathematical equations and more toward the specific application of research, like with quantum computers."