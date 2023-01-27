Intel revenue drops again; company to speed up next-gen chips

For the fourth consecutive quarter, Intel's revenue spiraled down as sagging PC sales, mounting competitive pressures and tightening IT budgets continue to weigh on the company's financial performance.

Intel's fourth-quarter revenue plummeted 32%, to $14.04 billion. The company reported a $664 million net loss, compared with a profit of $4.62 billion in the year-ago quarter. Revenue for all of fiscal 2022 dropped 20%, to $63.3 billion from the $79 billion reported in 2021.

The bad news doesn't stop there. The company said it expects first quarter revenues to be in the range of $10.5 to $11.5 billion -- below analysts' expectation of more than $13 billion. Intel declined to provide a full-year forecast because of "the uncertainty in the current macro environment," said CEO Pat Gelsinger during the company's quarterly call.

"Clearly the financials aren't what we would hope for," Gelsinger said. "But we're also pleased with the execution progress we've made. We're confident in the strategic outlook we have for the business. We're laser-focused on controlling the things we can such as every aspect of our execution and cost management."

Analysts expected another down quarter, but perhaps not as bad as this quarter turned out to be. Much of the company's poor performance can be laid at the feet of upper management that preceded Gelsinger, according to one analyst. Gelsinger took over as CEO in February 2021.

"Before Gelsinger arrived, Intel was very complacent, thinking what they had was good enough," said Jack Gold, principal analyst at J. Gold Associates LLC. "But AMD gave them a good kick in the pants with their PCs and Nvidia did the same with AI and graphics chips."

Like many turnarounds of the past in the chip market, it may take Intel a few years to regain its momentum, Gold said. His advice for recovery is straightforward.

"What Intel needs to do is keep putting out new chips that people want to buy; that's fundamentally the bottom line," he said. "The problem they face is it routinely takes all semiconductor companies two to three years from start to finish to get a chip to market."