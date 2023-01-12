Slowing PC sales spark lower prices

Companies can get a good deal on PCs due to a significant drop in demand.

Global shipments of desktops and laptops dropped 28.1% year to year in the fourth quarter of 2022, IDC reported this week. Shipments for the whole year declined by 16.5% from 2021.

Average selling prices for PCs fell as manufacturers lowered price tags to jumpstart sales, IDC analyst Jitesh Ubrani said. "The main reason we've seen discounting in the past few months has been because many channels and vendors are sitting on excess inventory due to the slow down in demand."

The analyst firm was still collecting data, so it wouldn't know how much prices have fallen until next month, Ubrani said.

PC vendors no longer wrestled with the component shortages that started during the pandemic, Ubrani said. Intel recently reported it planned to raise prices, but that won't have much near-term impact because manufacturers bought chips in advance to control costs.

Market saturation significantly contributed to the double-digit drop in shipments in 2022. Businesses and consumers bought PCs at the start of the pandemic in 2020 through 2021 to support working and learning from home.

Also, consumers had more money because they couldn't travel or go to concerts, movies and the theater. In 2020 and 2021, PC shipments rose 13.6% and 15.1%, respectively, according to IDC.

"As a result, they spent more on PCs, and household density for PCs increased," Ubrani said. "But now, the market is coming off the pandemic high," Ubrani said.

IDC predicts the overall PC market will grow again in 2024. The analyst firm expects businesses to dump old PCs still running Windows 10. Microsoft plans to drop support for the operating system on Oct. 14, 2025.