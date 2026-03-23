Plan a multi-agent orchestration framework for scalable AI

Implementing agentic AI has become a priority for enterprise application vendors and owners, but real-world deployments have been limited in scope. In its November 2025 "State of AI" report, McKinsey found only 23% of organizations were scaling agentic AI somewhere in their organizations, most were only doing so in one or two business functions, and 39% were just experimenting.

Expanding agentic AI throughout an organization is, in large part, a problem of multi-agent orchestration, where AI agents communicate with each other and coordinate their activities across workflows, applications and even corporate firewalls.

Some software developers are recommending the adoption of multi-agent frameworks to manage the problem. Organizations can develop their own frameworks or get them from a variety of commercial and open source developers, including AWS and Microsoft.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Peter Hesse, a partner at 10Pearls, a custom software development and consulting company, lays out the steps for developing a multi-agent orchestration framework. He explains why challenges with security, regulatory compliance and performance multiply when agents are deployed on a large scale.

Peter Hesse Peter Hesse