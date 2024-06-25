How DirectTrust is embracing fax for health data exchange

The fax machine is not dead, despite the healthcare industry's efforts to transition to electronic health data exchange.

Indeed, fax machines are still among the most common forms of data exchange. According to ONC data, approximately 70% of hospitals used mail or fax to send and receive health information in 2021.

"I'm actually shocked that fax is still here, to be brutally honest," Robert Cichielo, CTO and co-founder of etherFAX, a vendor that provides secure cloud fax services, said in a recent interview.

But until EHR systems are truly interoperable, healthcare organizations will continue to use fax to share data, Cichielo stressed.

According to ONC, 64% of hospitals reported health information exchange (HIE) challenges in 2021 due to a lack of interoperability with their exchange partners' systems. Further, 72% of hospitals experienced greater barriers when sharing data across different EHR vendor platforms.

When electronic HIE fails, fax is the least common denominator between these systems, Cichielo said.

What's more, not every healthcare organization has access to EHRs, making fax a feasible way for these organizations to share patient data.

"Everybody has a fax number," said Barry Clark, CEO of WestFax, a vendor that provides secure cloud fax services. "You don't need to buy an EHR to be able to send patient health records securely."

With fax's ubiquity also comes security, Clark added.

Many consider fax less vulnerable to cyberattacks than email or other internet-based data exchange methods because connections are point-to-point through the public switched telephone network. On the other hand, HIE networks connect many organizations simultaneously.

"Your phone number is a very powerful, globally unique identity, so when I send a document to your fax number, I'm reasonably assured and reasonably certain that this document is going to get where it needs to go and it's going to get there reasonably secure," Cichielo said. "There's no other system that does that today."

The evolution of fax According to Cichielo and Clark, fax technology has advanced beyond squeaky office appliances and thermal paper rolls. Healthcare organizations send most faxes today via secure cloud fax. Traditional fax operates over phone lines, while secure cloud fax transmits information digitally. Everyone has tried to rip out fax, but you can't rip and replace. It doesn't work. There has to be a transition. Robert CichieloCTO and co-founder of etherFAX "In the age of internet and cloud, we have telephony in the cloud," Cichielo said. "This way, people don't have to plug machines into a phone line." Secure cloud fax systems offer benefits over traditional faxing, including integration with EHR platforms and elimination of physical paper handling. Instead of manually faxing patient records through a fax machine, providers can enter their referral partners' fax numbers into the EHR and send the data via cloud fax. The receiving system could be another EHR, a fax machine, a printer or another device capable of handling fax data. "You don't have a user walking up and playing with crinkly paper," Cichielo emphasized. "They're working inside existing medical systems, and fax almost becomes a metaphor, a euphemism, this nebulous entity where it's just the transport."