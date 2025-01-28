How the circular economy applies to enterprise mobile phones

Many factors go into mobile device procurement, and sustainability is one that IT decision-makers should take seriously.

Sustainability is vital to every aspect of mobile management. An IT approach that prioritizes sustainability reduces costs, strengthens regulatory compliance and shows customers and employees that the organization operates with a sense of responsibility.

An important way that IT teams can incorporate sustainability into their business practices is through device recycling. This helps curb the proliferation of e-waste and its negative effects. Organizations can face severe consequences for improper device disposal, and recycling is a sustainable way to fend off those risks.

But what about the other side of the mobile device lifecycle? Administrators should procure devices in a sustainable manner as well. The precious metals and elements in electronic devices aren't just harmful when they're added to landfills at their end of life (EOL). The process to acquire these raw materials in the first place is also dangerous and resource intensive.

To minimize the environmental effects of manufacturing and using smartphones, mobile admins should adopt the circular economy model. With this model, the materials that go into electronic devices are in use for much longer and take on new uses through repair and refurbishment.

What is a circular economy? For years, the prominent economic model in manufacturing has been the linear economy. In this system, businesses extract materials to make products, and consumers buy and use those products. Then, when users are done with a product, they throw it away. The linear model can be profitable for manufacturers and convenient for consumers. A product with a short lifespan might create repeat customers and is cheaper to build than a product that will last for years. Throwing a used product in the garbage takes less time, money and thought than repairing or otherwise recycling it. However, the linear economy contributes significantly to waste, pollution, biodiversity loss and other drivers of climate change. Even if IT recycles devices at the end of this cycle instead of discarding them, negative effects are inevitable. The process to subsequently replace those devices requires more mining and results in more e-waste than is necessary. Adopting a circular economy model makes both device procurement and device retirement less wasteful. The circular economy is a sustainable alternative. In this system, the goal is to use fewer natural resources and create less waste by repairing, reusing and recycling materials. When a product can no longer serve its original purpose, organizations can find a new use for it or break it down to its components for use in other products. With electronic equipment, if certain components aren't functional anymore, IT asset disposition (ITAD) providers and professional e-waste recyclers can still extract the valuable raw materials from them. This model keeps materials in use for as long as possible. Enterprise organizations, in turn, can get more value out of the mobile devices they buy. Manufacturers build devices partially from used materials, and those devices stay in use until repair is infeasible or an upgrade is needed. Once that happens, the devices' components go into new products again, starting the cycle over.