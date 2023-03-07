What are the best file managers for Mac devices?

The Finder utility in macOS is a helpful function, but it comes with drawbacks that might lead some users to consider third-party file manager options.

Most Mac users rely heavily on Finder when working with the files and folders on their systems, but some might feel frustrated by its limitations and lack of advanced features. Even tasks that should be simple, such as copying or moving files from one folder to another, can be unnecessarily cumbersome. Fortunately, there are several third-party file managers that can run on macOS computers. These third-party tools simplify common tasks and add advanced features that can streamline file and folder management, helping to make users more productive.

There are many products on the market, however, and it's not always clear which one is the best file manager for Mac.

What are the limitations of macOS Finder? Finder is the default file manager in macOS, and for many users, it provides everything they need to interact with the files and folders on their Apple computers. For more advanced users, Finder can lack many of the options available to other file managers, including those in Windows and Linux. Finder also receives relatively few updates compared to other macOS apps or file managers, so little has changed in the interface over the years. Finder also offers limited capabilities for working with remote servers and cloud storage, lacking the built-in connectivity features available in many other file managers. That's not to say Finder is without useful features, but carrying out certain tasks can sometimes be unnecessarily difficult and time-consuming. For example, renaming multiple files or syncing folders can be daunting tasks if there are many files and folders involved. Even navigating the folder structure can be inefficient at times. Finder also offers limited capabilities for working with remote servers and cloud storage, lacking the built-in connectivity features available in many other file managers. One of the biggest limitations of Finder is its lack of advanced search capabilities. For example, the search function doesn't support case-sensitive searches or the use of regular expressions, and it can also be a difficult or lengthy process to find files and folders when working with lots of data. In addition, Finder offers limited viewing options, making it difficult to review numerous photos and videos in one sitting. Some users also don't like how Finder adds .DS_Store files to all the folders it touches, including those on remote systems. In addition, it lacks a dual-pane mode, forcing users to navigate multiple tabs or windows to carry out simple operations. The lack of dual panes is one of the key reasons why working with files is sometimes so time-consuming. The file manager no longer remembers the last open folders or tabs when the Finder window is closed, a change that occurred several years ago and affected the way many users work. Because of the various issues with Finder, an organization might look for an alternative file manager, especially for users who require the greater productivity third-party products offer. For example, application developers, web administrators, graphic artists or data stewards who work with large numbers of files might benefit from a more robust file manager. However, this puts the organization's decision-makers in the position of having to find the best file manager to accommodate the specific needs of their Mac users.