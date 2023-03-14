How to use the iPadOS file manager in the enterprise

There are many enterprise use cases for iPads, and to keep corporate files safe and functional, organizations should understand how the iPadOS file manager works.

Organizations today use tablets in a variety of ways -- as kiosks for employees and customers, in warehouses to manage inventory, for activities such as presentations and more. Their small form factor, long battery life and reliability make them a useful mobile tool in the enterprise. Still, managing how users interact with corporate files on these devices can become a challenge for IT administrators, especially when data lives in so many different places.

When it comes to delivering digital content and accessing mobile apps for day-to-day work activities, iPads are a great tool. In the manufacturing sector, they can replace bulky and slow Windows CE scanners, as an iPad paired with a Bluetooth barcode scanner has far more to offer users in terms of usability, battery life and apps -- and at a much lower cost. They can also help support customer service departments, as employees can walk up to a client and enter information directly into an iPad, or look up products from the device without needing to go to a computer at a physical desk.

Regardless of the use case, it's beneficial for users to be able to interact with any files stored within an iPad's internal storage or somewhere in the cloud. The file manager in iPadOS is the Files app, and it supports local storage as well as cloud storage services. However, local and cloud storage each come with their own advantages and disadvantages.

Using files that are stored locally on the iPad or external storage There are several advantages of interacting with files stored in the local memory on the iPad. One of the main advantages is offline access, which allows users to simply click on files and interact with them, regardless of whether the device is connected to the internet. This is useful in scenarios where the iPad is on the move and doesn't have a cellular data plan or a hotspot with Wi-Fi connectivity available to it. Storing files locally can lead to outdated files and put data at risk if the tablet is lost or stolen prior to a cloud backup. With local storage, another concern is storage capacity, which is generally limited and dependent on the model of the iPad. One thing to note about offline access to files is that iPads support external storage for devices that are connected via USB-C. There are several adapters available online to go from USB or Lightning to USB-C.