What is Windows CE? Windows CE is a version of Microsoft's Windows operating system (OS) that was designed for mobile and other space-constrained devices with small footprints. Although Microsoft does not explain what CE stands for, it is reported to have originally been an acronym for Consumer Electronics or Compact Edition. A legacy OS with a venerable history, Windows CE was first released in November 1996. Since then Windows CE has been installed on industrial, medical, consumer and other electronic devices. Windows CE was renamed Windows Embedded CE in 2006 and Windows Embedded Compact in 2008. Windows CE 2013 (or Embedded Compact 2013), the OS' last release, is slated to reach the end of extended support in late 2023. Microsoft will continue license sales for Windows CE 2013 until 2028. However, users can use devices already running on the OS for an indefinite period. Developed for pocket-sized and Windows Embedded devices, Windows CE is one of the earliest OSes developed for space- and memory-constrained mobile devices. Microsoft has licensed Windows CE to original equipment manufacturers, who could use the OS to provide a technical foundation for creating (or modifying) the user interfaces (UIs) and user experiences in their own hardware. Many devices now run on Windows CE, including cameras, industrial controllers, point-of-sale terminals and communications hubs. A brief history of the Windows CE OS

The evolution of Windows CE In the early '90s, the full desktop versions of Windows could not run on newly emerging pocket-sized devices. By 1996, mobile computing was taking off. To support these smaller devices, Microsoft developed Windows CE. In doing so, they brought the user-friendly Windows 95 graphical user interface (GUI) to mobile computing, albeit in an avatar that couldn't run programs designed for desktop Windows 95 or Windows NT. However, most Windows CE installations included pocket versions of many Microsoft Office applications, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Over time, the OS provided the foundation of many mobile computing and smartphone products that Microsoft later developed. Microsoft's first Windows Mobile platform and its second Windows Phone platform were based on Windows CE. In fact, all Windows Phones were Windows CE until the release of the Windows Phone 8.

Features of Windows CE Windows CE was optimized for devices with small memories. Almost from the beginning, it retained Windows 95's user-friendly GUI, complete with the Start menu, taskbar and familiar desktop logos. It also included many of Microsoft's popular applications, although they were trimmed down to match the smaller memory, limited storage and slower speeds of the mobile, pocket and handheld devices of that era. The OS also emphasized low power usage and was compatible with flash memory storage. When it was released, Microsoft intended it to be usable with a full QWERTY keyboard, making it different from the personal digital assistant OSes of that era. Windows CE was offered to hardware vendors in source code form so they could modify it for their hardware. Later, Microsoft developed an integrated development environment named Platform Builder, which can be used to build platforms for embedded devices using the Windows CE .NET OS. Platform Builder provides a single integrated interface and numerous tools to design, create, build and test Windows CE-based platforms and projects. Microsoft also offers many core components of Windows CE in binary-only form. These components do not need to be adapted to specific hardware environments, so in these cases, Platform Builder is not required.