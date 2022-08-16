Understanding the FTP PORT command

You may already know that when FTP (File Transfer Protocol) commands cross the wire, they use port 21 by default. You may also know that port 20 is assigned to FTP data. Unfortunately, most FTP data sessions do not actually use port 20.

So you have just taken a trace of an FTP session and noticed that a PORT command crossed the wire. When you looked at the decode, you saw the strangest command sequence:

PORT 10,2,0,2,4,31

What does this mean? First, let us take a look at the purpose of the PORT command. Then we will decipher the numbers following the command.

The PORT command

FTP communications use two port number values -- one for commands (port 21 by default), and one for data transfer. This is where the PORT command comes into play.

The PORT command is sent by an FTP client to establish a secondary connection (address and port) for data to travel over. In some FTP implementations port 20 is used for data, but that is the exception rather than the rules. Typically in a trace you will see data crossing over a dynamic port number (IANA states that this range should be between 49152 through 65535, but most likely you'll see your application using something just above 1024 – the area that used to be the dynamic port number area).

Figure 1 shows the summary of an FTP communication. Packet 16 contains the PORT command. (See this trace file online here.)

Figure 1: The PORT command and parameters are visible in Sniffer's summary column.

An FTP client issues a PORT to the FTP server and defines what port the client will be listening on for the data channel connection. Upon receipt of the PORT command, the server establishes a new TCP connection to the client using that TCP port value.

You may see numerous PORT commands issued during a single FTP session – a new data channel must be established to transfer directory listings and perform file GET and PUT operations.

The freaky numbers

After the PORT command, you will see a series of six numbers – these numbers indicate the IP address and port number to use in establishing a data transfer connection. The first four numbers (10,2,0,2 in our example above) indicate the client IP address. The second numbers, 4,15 indicate the client port number.

4,15? Strange. When you look at your trace, you would notice that the server establishes a connection on the client port 1039 (D=1039 in packet 19 in Figure 1). How did we get from 4,15 to 1039? Here we go. To interpret and translate the value 4,15 into a port number the receiver must do some decimal to hex translations -- here is an example:

first number (4) translate to hex (0x04)

second number (15) translate to hex (0x0F)

Now take the entire set of hex bytes (0x040F) and translate the bytes from hex to decimal (1055). Figure 2 displays the conversion value in Hex Workshop's Base Converter applet. (Hex Workshop and Base Converter are available online at www.bpsoft.com.) Voila!

Figure 2: Hex value 040F is equivalent to decimal value 1039.

Most folks get snagged when they try to translate both decimal values as a single set (415 = 0x019F). That just will not work. You must split the values and convert individually to hex before combining and converting to decimal.

Now you know, when you see another PORT command on the wire, you should be able to guess what port the data transfer process will use.

Laura Chappell is the Senior Protocol Analyst for the Protocol Analysis Institute. She is the author of numerous books and self-paced courseware available online at www.packet-level.com and www.podbooks.com. Laura also lectures on analysis, optimization and cybercrime. Her course schedule is online at www.packet-level.com.