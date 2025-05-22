What is FileZilla?

FileZilla is a free, open source file transfer protocol (FTP) application that enables users to transfer files between local devices and remote servers. Designed for speed, reliability and flexibility, FileZilla supports multiple protocols, including FTP, FTPS -- which is FTP over Transport Layer Security (TLS) -- and Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP).

FileZilla is one of the most widely used file transfer tools, offering a cross-platform client and a Windows-compatible server version. It is ideal for developers, system administrators and business users who need secure and configurable file exchange functionality.

FileZilla protocols and security While the original client focused on FTPS, modern versions now support both FTPS and SFTP natively --no secondary client required. FTPS (FTP Secure) uses TLS encryption to secure data transfers. However, FTPS might be less firewall-friendly than SFTP due to its requirement for multiple open ports. An extension of Secure Shell (SSH), SFTP operates over a single port, making it easier to configure and more secure in restrictive network environments. The file transfer protocol FTP works in active or passive modes.

FileZilla client vs. FileZilla Server FileZilla offers two main solutions depending on user needs: the FileZilla Client for transferring files and the FileZilla Server for hosting files. Here's how they compare: FileZilla Client The FileZilla client is free and available for Windows, macOS and Linux. It includes drag-and-drop file transfers, resume and transfer queue functionality, bookmarks and support for large files (greater than 4 GB). The user interface is intuitive, featuring a directory comparison view and logging console. FileZilla Server FileZilla Server is officially supported only on Windows, though there are community workarounds for running it on Linux using Wine or compatibility layers. Setting up a server is straightforward: Download FileZilla Server from the official site. Launch the program and open Site Manager from the File menu. Enter server details, choose a protocol (FTP, FTPS or SFTP), configure the login method, and modify connection mode (active or passive) as needed. FileZilla Server includes support for TLS 1.3 and can be configured with fine-grained user permissions, making it a reliable tool for managed FTP environments.

FileZilla Pro features For users seeking cloud integration, FileZilla Pro offers premium access to numerous cloud storage platforms, including: Amazon S3.

Microsoft OneDrive and Azure Blob/File Storage.

Google Drive and Google Cloud Storage.

Dropbox.

Backblaze B2.

Box.

OpenStack Swift.

WebDAV-compatible servers. Pro users can transfer files between their local machine and multiple cloud accounts directly from within the FileZilla interface. FileZilla Pro is available for purchase using one-time license or subscription, with continuous updates.