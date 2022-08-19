8 secure file transfer services for the enterprise

The ability to securely share and synchronize files across systems is a cornerstone of enterprise IT. Millions of transfers occur every day, involving files of all types, sizes and structures.

At its most basic, file transfer technology moves data from one system to another system over a network. Unfortunately, legacy file transfer mechanisms, such as email and FTP, have historically lacked built-in security features.

Today's organizations need confidence that file transfers will not compromise their data's confidentiality, integrity and availability (CIA), the primary requirements of information security. The stakes are especially high in large-scale enterprises, where massive amounts of potentially sensitive information constantly move among internal and external users and systems. Secure file transfer services aim to protect an organization's data while moving it from point A to point B.

How secure file transfer works Secure file transfer services all have a common approach to protecting files: access control. How this access control is achieved may vary widely among classes of products, not to mention individual products within each class. But the basic idea is that there is some sort of shared secret between the sender and the recipient. It could be as simple as a hard-to-guess URL transferred via email or an agreed-upon password. Or it could be as complex as integration with an enterprise identity and access management system. This shared secret is used to encrypt the file before it is transferred from the sender to the recipient. After getting the encrypted file, the recipient's computer uses the shared secret to decrypt the file. To meet the CIA requirements of today's enterprises, secure file transfer services need a two-pronged approach: Secure data. The data itself should have embedded security. Encryption, for example, ensures no one else on a network can access, read or modify the contents of a file as it moves between systems. Secure delivery. Secure file transfer also involves some sort of reliable delivery, even if it's just provided by TCP/IP Secure file transfer services use a variety of protocols and standards, ranging from established ones, such as Secure FTP (SFTP) and AES, to vendor-specific proprietary protocols.

Types of secure file transfer services The most basic secure file transfer services, such as those based on Secure Copy Protocol (SCP), have command-line interfaces only, making them best suited for IT rather than end users. They offer few features but are relatively inexpensive to set up and use, compared to other classes of file transfer systems. Some consider this type of transfer advantageous because the organization maintains full control, with no third-party -- e.g., cloud provider -- involvement. Secure file transfer services based on SFTP are typically more feature-rich than those based on SCP. SFTP-based file transfers often have GUIs available, which make them easier to use. In general, however, both SCP- and SFTP-based systems lack many of the features of more sophisticated file transfer systems. Another IT system that enables file transfer security is the file hosting service. Originally intended for end-user collaboration, file hosting services also typically offer access control and encryption features that enable a user to email a link to a person that grants them secure access to a file hosted on the service. The most advanced type of file transfer platform today is managed file transfer (MFT). Secure file transfers typically work directly between a sender and a recipient. In contrast, MFT provides an intermediary system, which may be a dedicated server within the organization's facilities or a cloud-provided service. The file travels from the sender to the MFT repository, where it is strictly protected through access control measures, including encryption of the stored file. The transfer to the recipient from the MFT repository occurs at a later time. This isolates the sender's system from the recipient's system and also permits easier monitoring and tracking of repository and transfer usage by all parties. Email also provides basic file transfer capabilities and should, therefore, be encrypted for security. Email encryption products can support large file transfers through email messages.

Secure file transfer service features Organizations investing in secure file transfer services should consider whether they need the following advanced features, which are typically available with MFT offerings and, sometimes, from other types of file transfer services as well: Auditing. Audit logs provide detailed activity and performance data that organizations can use to demonstrate compliance with data privacy standards and regulations. This is especially important if personally identifiable information, such as financial or health data, is in play.



Legacy file transfer methods, such as SCP, have historically lacked auditing features. File hosting services typically offer at least some file transfer auditing capabilities, while most MFT platforms provide comprehensive audit logs.

More sophisticated systems can also intelligently stagger the transfer of files that are not time-critical to reduce demands on bandwidth or processing. By managing resource use, this intelligent scheduling can save the organization money and prevent inadvertent denials of service.