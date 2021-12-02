Former Ubiquiti engineer arrested for inside threat attack

Authorities have charged an alleged insider threat actor with stealing data and secretly extorting his own employer for nearly $2 million.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday the arrest of Nickolas Sharp, 28, of Portland, Ore., for misusing administrative access to steal confidential data and then attempting to extort the New York-based technology company while working to remediate the security breach he created. While allegedly posing as an anonymous hacker, the DOJ said he "published a portion of the stolen files" on a publicly available platform after the company refused to pay the ransom.

Formerly employed as a senior developer, Sharp's company access included credentials for Amazon Web Services and GitHub servers, which he subsequently abused. According to the indictment, Sharp accessed his employer's GitHub resources and stole source code and product information, cloning 155 repositories. To access those two infrastructures, Sharp allegedly used Surfshark's VPN service.

The indictment claimed Sharp used his personal PayPal account to "purchase a 27-month subscription to Surfshark VPN." However, a temporary internet outage at Sharp's home while he was attempting to exfiltrate data revealed the home IP address, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ did not identify Sharp's employer and only referred to "Company-1" as an entity "headquartered in New York" that "manufactured and sold wireless communications products." However, information about the attack matches the details of a data breach at Ubiquiti, a wireless and IoT device vendor based in New York. Additionally, a LinkedIn account (which has now been deleted) for a Nickolas Sharp of Oregon showed he was a cloud lead at Ubiquiti Networks from Aug. 2018 to March 2021. The indictment states that Nickolas Sharp was "employed by Company-1 in or about August 2018 up to and including on or about April 1." Additionally, the FBI executed the warrant against Sharp in March.

Ubiquiti did not respond to a request for comment.