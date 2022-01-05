NY AG's credential stuffing probe finds 1M exposed accounts

An investigation by the New York State Office of the Attorney General revealed the damage of a series of credential stuffing attacks on enterprises, many of which went undetected.

After several months of monitoring multiple hacker forums dedicated to "one of the top attack vectors online" the OAG discovered login credentials for customer accounts at 17 "well-known companies." While the companies were not named, sectors included online retailers, restaurant chains and food delivery services. In a press release Wednesday, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said more than 1.1 million customer accounts appeared to have been compromised in these credential stuffing attacks.

Credential stuffing is especially dangerous because it takes advantage of poor password practices, especially reused passwords across different accounts. Another danger highlighted by the New York OAG is that while most login attempts will fail, "a single attack can yield thousands of compromised accounts due to the sheer volume of attempts."

"Credential stuffing attacks have become so prevalent that they are, for most businesses, unavoidable," the press release said.

A report from the New York State Office of the Attorney General included a screenshot of an apparent post from dark web marketplace RaidForums, where a user was selling valid customer credentials.