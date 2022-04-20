BlackCat emerges as one of the top ransomware threats

With a string of recent high-profile attacks, the BlackCat ransomware gang is emerging as one of the major players in the threat landscape.

BlackCat, or "ALPHV," an apparent descendant of the BlackMatter ransomware group, has operating since at least November and has launched major attacks such as the disruption of OilTanking GmbH, a German fuel company, in January and the February attack on aviation company Swissport. Most recently, the ransomware group has claimed responsibility for attacks against two universities in the U.S., Florida International University and the University of North Carolina A&T.

The FBI on Wednesday published a flash alert about BlackCat ransomware that included indicators of compromise. The FBI said the ransomware gang has attacked at least 60 organizations across the globe as of last month, often using "previously compromised user credentials" to gain access to victims' networks.

Matthew Radolec, senior director of incident response and cloud operations at Varonis, told SearchSecurity that most of BlackCat's attacks come from the increasingly common ransomware as a service (RaaS) model.

"If we if we look at 2021 to today, we do have a change that was started by REvil," Radolec said. "This concept of ransomware as a service is gaining in popularity and I think that is one of the fundamental differences. We're talking about people that are creating a toolkit, and they are encouraging and recruiting operators almost like a SaaS company; they are offering a ransomware-as-a-service toolkit to deliver your own ransomware where they create the software for you."

While the group has not claimed the same volume of victims as other ransomware gangs, BlackCat has been allegedly responsible for some of the most devastating ransomware attacks of the last several months.

According to threat detection vendor Cybereason, BlackCat consistently uses a double extortion approach and has at times implemented triple extortion via the threat of a DDoS attack.

As more groups like REvil and Lapsus$ continue to be hurt by arrests, Radolec sees greater opportunities for BlackCat and other RaaS groups.

"[The arrests] are definitely showing an increase in enforcement, but from my perspective and in our prediction, that would actually lead to more ransomware as a service, because you have this kind of degree of separation between the actual crime as it would be committed in most jurisdictions," Radolec said. "If you look at the U.S., there's the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which is what specifically outlines that running the ransomware and running the attack tools on a non-authorized environment is the crime, whereas the actual development of malware isn't so black and white in U.S. law."

Radolec said BlackCat operators are likely to be less known than the cybercriminals behind other notorious ransomware groups. In addition, the RaaS operation gives the operators a "sustainable model" that puts distance between them and their affiliates.

"If they keep developing and implementing a toolkit, there's a degree of separation from them and actually carrying out the attack, with the exception of the money laundering part," he said.