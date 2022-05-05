Google cloud misconfiguration poses risk to customers

A misconfiguration in the Google Cloud Platform could allow attackers to gain complete control over a virtual machine by leveraging legitimate features within the system, according to new research published Thursday.

Cloud incident response vendor Mitiga discovered the misconfiguration a few months ago while researching Google Cloud Platform's (GCP) Compute Engine, specifically its virtual machine (VM) service. The company discovered a misconfiguration that could allow threat actors to transmit and receive data from VMs and possibly gain complete control of the system.

The attack vector is an exposed metadata API called "getSerialPortOutput," which is used for tracking purposes and reading serial port locks. Mitiga discovered the API could abused to gain access to VMs in GCP even with firewalls and other access controls in place.

Andrew Johnston, principal consultant at Mitiga, described misconfiguration as "dangerous functionality" in a blog post Thursday.

"We at Mitiga believe that this misconfiguration is likely common enough to warrant concern; however, with proper access control to the GCP environment there is no exploitable flaw," he wrote.

Johnston told SearchSecurity that organizations with production environments on GCP may be at risk of data exfiltration or having a VM completely compromised and used as command and control infrastructure for threat actors. However, he stressed the issue was technically not a vulnerability in Google's cloud.

"Rather, it's an attack vector that abuses the legitimate features within the system," Johnston said.

How does it work? At first glance, the issue with the getSerialPortOutput API appeared to be limited to potential data leaks. "By itself, this API represents not much more than a stealthy method of exfiltration," Johnston wrote in the report. "While interesting, it would be much more powerful if we could identify a companion API method that would enable an adversary to send data to the machine. Combined, the methods would enable complete command and control (C2) over a machine with only cloud credentials." Mitiga found threat actors could abuse metadata APIs in the Google Cloud Platform and transmit data to virtual machines, bypassing firewalls and other access controls. Mitiga discovered and tested two possible attack vectors that involve abusing another API, SetMetadata. Both cases began with an attacker gaining access to a victim's cloud credentials, which enabled API permissions for SetMetadata. One instance involved traditional network-based methods of lateral movement prior to the malware infection, while the other leveraged API-abusing malware. With the APIs, a threat actor could send malicious commands inside custom metadata to VMs in the Google cloud. Without additional access controls, threat actors could gain control of the VM. Though applying these techniques requires relevant permissions such as GCP credentials, the sharing and reusing of administrative passwords and usernames are common among enterprises and can lead to a higher probability of leakage. When compared with on-premise networks, cloud credentials are incredibly powerful, Johnston said. Often, having that credential is the only requirement to access the system. The risks are further highlighted by another step in the alternative attack sequence that involves gaining API permissions for getSerialPortOutput. The cloud instance is available even to low-permission viewer roles, according to the report. "An adversary could potentially use this method to stealthily exfiltrate from a system which the adversary gained access to via a traditional method," Johnston wrote in the report. While he has not observed threat activity around the misconfiguration, Johnston said it's hard to confirm that for all customers, which is one reason why Mitiga wanted to publicize its findings. If the attack vector was being exploited, it would be relatively obvious, according to Johnston. However, the risks were not clearly documented by Google, he said. "It does involve repeated calls to the Google AP,I which was concerning to us and why we wanted to push forward with this research and why we wanted to engage with Google in the first place," Johnston told SearchSecurity. "I couldn't find any research that these APIs were hazardous -- or at least it wasn't very plainly clear -- and that was our principal concern."