Experts weigh in on Snowflake database MFA features

Snowflake introduced new MFA enforcement options to its platform after a wave of customers suffered identity attacks in recent weeks.

In late May, the cloud storage and analytics giant confirmed that a threat actor tracked as UNC5537 used stolen credentials against a number of its database customers. Cloud security vendor Mitiga, which published the initial research surrounding the campaign, said UNC5537 was using a custom attack tool to primarily target select customers that did not have MFA enabled.

In early June, Snowflake published a joint statement along with Mandiant and CrowdStrike, which were assisting the vendor with incident response, stating that the trio had found no evidence that a vulnerability or misconfiguration was exploited as part of the campaign or that a breach of Snowflake's platform had occurred.

Moreover, the statement claimed that UNC5537's campaign used stolen credentials that were either purchased or obtained via infostealer malware to target single-authentication users. At the time, Snowflake urged customers to enforce MFA on all accounts and set up network policy rules to control user traffic.

In the weeks since Snowflake's disclosure, a number of breaches have been linked to UNC5537's attacks, including those against Ticketmaster, Santander Bank, Neiman Marcus and, most recently, AT&T. Mandiant, which is owned by Google Cloud, said it and Snowflake had identified 165 potentially affected organizations as of June 10.

In an effort to curb further activity and prevent similar campaigns in the future, Snowflake on July 9 launched features that enable customer administrators to make MFA mandatory. Snowflake CISO Brad Jones and Anoosh Saboori, Snowflake principal product manager, said in a blog post that the company will prompt users to set up MFA, enable admins to enforce security by default and enable customers to monitor user adherence to MFA enforcement policies.

"Soon, Snowflake will require MFA for all human users in newly created Snowflake accounts," Jones and Saboori wrote. "We recommend that all customers start using MFA authentication policies and Trust Center now to prepare their environments, and watch for additional features in the coming months."

TechTarget Editorial asked Snowflake why the company opted not to make MFA mandatory across the board, but a spokesperson declined to comment. Some companies such as AWS and GitHub have rolled out mandatory MFA requirements to protect customer accounts against identity-based attacks.

Jason Soroko, senior vice president of product at certificate lifecycle management vendor Sectigo, said Snowflake could have made the feature partially optional for multiple reasons, with a primary one being user experience.

"Prioritizing user experience, they likely aimed to ensure ease of access while minimizing login friction for users," Soroko said. "Balancing security with market demands for simplicity and ease of use could have influenced their decision, as they sought to remain competitive while catering to user preferences."