Despite LockBit rebound, ransomware attacks down in 2022

The resurfacing of the LockBit ransomware operation boosted attacks but couldn't keep overall activity from decreasing this year, according to new research.

Israeli cybersecurity vendor Cyberint analyzed attacks during the third quarter and found that new groups are failing to reach the attack levels of their predecessors. In the company's "Q3 Ransomware Landscape Report" earlier this month, researchers noted that the apparent closure of infamous groups like Conti contributed to the overall decline in attacks.

"During 2022, so far we have seen a consistent decline in the number of ransomware campaigns from quarter to quarter," Cyberint wrote in the report. "The reason for this decline is the disappearance of the experienced groups such as Conti, REvil and PYSA, and the birth of new, inconsistent or immature groups that are still building their own legacy and foundation.

Overall, the number of documented ransomware victims was down 15% since the second quarter and by 30% since Q1, according to Cyberint. Other security vendors have tracked similar declines in attacks this year.