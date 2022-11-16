Rapid7 discloses more F5 BIG-IP vulnerabilities

A Rapid7 researcher has discovered five new vulnerabilities and exposures in F5 products that have been popular targets for attackers over the past few years.

The relatively low-severity flaws and bypasses that affect F5 BIG-IP and BIG-IQ devices were detailed in a blog post Wednesday. The post included mitigation steps and a disclosure timeline that stated Rapid7 researcher Ron Bowes initially uncovered the issues in July and privately disclosed to F5 in August. Subsequently, F5 classified two of the findings as vulnerabilities tracked as CVE-2022-41622, a cross-site request forgery (CSRF) flaw, and CVE-2022-41800, which makes iControl REST vulnerable to authenticated remote code execution.

While Rapid7 said widespread exploitation of the issues is unlikely, F5 products have been known to contain critical vulnerabilities and attract threat actors.

In May, researchers discovered active exploitation of a critical remote code vulnerability, assigned CVE-2022-1388, in F5 BIG-IP network appliances, which warranted a government alert. In addition, Rapid7's "2021 Vulnerability Intelligence Report" included many instances of F5 products that were considered a widespread threat. The report referred to VPNs, firewalls and gateways as "high-value network pivot opportunities for both sophisticated and low-skilled adversaries."

The most critical issue from Wednesday's disclosure, according to the blog, was CVE-2022-41622 because attackers can gain "persistent root access to the device's management interface (even if the management interface is not internet-facing)."

The internet-facing feature is what makes F5 products a popular target for attackers, according to Tod Beardsley, director of research at Rapid7. There will always be some exposure to the internet for these devices, he said, because that's what it was designed for.

"We've seen over the past couple years these are favorite classes of gear that attackers are interested in, things like VPN concentrators and firewalls," he said. "If you own that, you have persistence inside a network."