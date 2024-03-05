Critical JetBrains TeamCity vulnerabilities under attack

JetBrains confirmed Tuesday that two critical vulnerabilities in the company's TeamCity product are under attack.

On Sunday, JetBrains disclosed two vulnerabilities tracked as CVE-2024-27198 and CVE-2024-27199 that affect TeamCity on-premises versions through 2023.11.3 and could allow an unauthenticated attacker to gain administrative control of a server running the CI/CD platform. Stephen Fewer, principal security researcher at Rapid7, was credited for discovery and reported the vulnerabilities to JetBrains in February.

Rapid7 and JetBrains observed exploitation activity this week, though the scope remains unclear. It's critical that users update and apply mitigations because a previous TeamCity vulnerability was exploited in attacks by a Russian nation-state actor known as Cozy Bear, as well as North Korean threat actors last year.

Daniel Gallo, TeamCity solutions engineer at JetBrains, provided technical analysis and mitigation steps in a blog post Sunday. "JetBrains' policy typically involves withholding technical details of vulnerabilities for a longer period of time after a release to ensure thorough mitigation; however, this accelerated timeline necessitates an immediate server upgrade or patching to prevent exploitation," Gallo wrote in the blog.

JetBrains also urged users to apply the security patch plug-in if they are unable to update servers. Customers are instructed to take servers offline if they can't immediately apply mitigations. The security vendor added that TeamCity cloud servers were patched and "verified that they weren't attacked."

TechTarget Editorial contacted JetBrains about reports of exploitation. Gallo provided the following statement: "We have received at least one report of the vulnerability being exploited in a TeamCity On-Premises server."

TechTarget Editorial also contacted Rapid7 regarding exploitation activity. "Rapid7 has seen attempted exploitation but has not yet confirmed any successful code execution as of this morning," the company said in an email.

Rapid7 also detailed the vulnerabilities and provided recommendations in a blog post Monday. While both vulnerabilities allow for authentication bypass, researchers emphasized that CVE-2024-27198 is the most severe of the two with a 9.8 CVSS score. The blog warned that an attacker could exploit the vulnerability to create a new administrator account with a password the threat actor controls, as well as generate a new administrator access token. Both techniques would allow the attacker to gain full control of the victim's TeamCity server.

"Compromising a TeamCity server allows an attacker full control over all TeamCity projects, builds, agents and artifacts, and as such is a suitable vector to position an attacker to perform a supply chain attack," the blog said.

In October, Microsoft warned of a software supply chain threat after North Korean nation-state actors exploited previous TeamCity vulnerabilities. After successfully exploiting the TeamCity flaws, attackers deployed malware to maintain persistent access to a victim environment.

The Shadowserver Foundation, a nonprofit cybersecurity organization, also observed exploitation activity for CVE-2024-27198 and CVE-2024-27199, which it said began on Monday.

If running JetBrains TeamCity on-prem - make sure to patch for latest CVE-2024-27198 (remote auth bypass) & CVE-2024-27199 vulns NOW!



We started seeing exploitation activity for CVE-2024-27198 around Mar 4th 22:00 UTC. 16 IPs seen scanning so far.https://t.co/zZ0iU5MD8S — Shadowserver (@Shadowserver) March 5, 2024