North Korean hackers exploit critical TeamCity vulnerability

Two North Korean nation-state actors known to commit supply chain attacks are exploiting a critical JetBrains TeamCity vulnerability, according to new research by Microsoft.

In a blog post Wednesday, Microsoft revealed two North Korean threat actors tracked as Diamond Sleet and Onyx Sleet, have been exploiting a remote code execution flaw, tracked as CVE-2023-42793, since early October. The vulnerability, which was assigned a CVSS score of 9.8, affects multiple versions of JetBrains TeamCity server and could allow an attacker to bypass authentication.

TeamCity is a continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) platform designed by Czech software vendor JetBrains for enterprise DevOps teams. JetBrains has more than 2 million customers worldwide, according to the company, including large enterprises such as United Airlines.

During attacks, Microsoft observed both threat actors leveraging unique sets of tools and techniques after successfully exploiting CVE-2023-42793. Some of the tools and malware were used to create backdoors to maintain persistent access to victim environments. Microsoft said it directly notified any targeted or compromised customers, though the scope of exploitation remains unknown.

However, based on previous activity, the actors could pose a widespread threat to the software supply chain. One example occurred in August when Microsoft said Diamond Sleet conducted a supply chain compromise of a German software provider.

"In past operations, Diamond Sleet and other North Korean threat actors have successfully carried out software supply chain attacks by infiltrating build environments. Given this, Microsoft assesses that this activity poses a particularly high risk to organizations who are affected," Microsoft wrote in the blog.

Previous Diamond Sleet targets observed by Microsoft included media, IT services and defense-related entities around the world. As for Onyx Sleet, the actor is known to exploit N-day vulnerabilities as an initial attack vector.