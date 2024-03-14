JetBrains, Rapid7 clash over vulnerability disclosure policies

A dispute between software maker JetBrains and security vendor Rapid7 has highlighted ongoing concerns with coordinated vulnerability disclosure policies and practices.

On March 4, JetBrains disclosed two critical vulnerabilities tracked as CVE-2024-27199 and CVE-2024-27198 that allow for authentication bypass against on-premises TeamCity servers. The following day, JetBrains and Rapid7, credited for discovering and reporting the flaws, confirmed that exploitation activity had begun against vulnerable servers. However, a disagreement over the disclosure process came to light.

In a blog post on March 4, Rapid7 accused JetBrains of breaking the coordinated vulnerability disclosure process and attempting to silently patch the vulnerabilities with the release of TeamCity 2023.11.4. Rapid7 included the full technical details of the vulnerabilities in its blog post and also published proof-of-concept (PoC) exploits.

Rapid7 also explained in the post that in disclosure communications with JetBrains during February, the company had proposed releasing the patches for CVE-2024-27199 and CVE-2024-27198 privately before publicly disclosing the flaws. Rapid7 rejected the proposal, emphasizing its policy against silent patching because it believes doing so would put customers at risk.

Daniel Gallo, TeamCity solutions engineer, addressed the dispute in a follow-up post on March 5 in which he admitted that JetBrains broke off communication with Rapid7 following the rejection of that proposal.

"At this point, we made a decision not to make a coordinated disclosure with Rapid7 as we strongly believe that publishing all technical details at the same time as releasing a fix allows anyone to immediately exploit the issue before all customers have had a chance to patch their servers," Gallo wrote.

Further complicating matters is the fact that the two companies can't seem to agree on when TeamCity 2023.11.4 was officially released. JetBrains, headquartered in Prague, told TechTarget Editorial it was released on March 4 at 3 p.m. Central European Time. Rapid7, however, said it was released on March 3.

The dispute reached a boiling point this week when Gallo published another blog post on Monday, titled "Preventing Exploits: JetBrains' Ethical Approach to Vulnerability Disclosure." The post put further blame on Rapid7 for attacks on TeamCity customers, which Gallo said began after the cybersecurity vendor's full disclosure. "This was due to the immediate availability of publicly documented exploit examples published by Rapid7, which meant attackers of any skill level had all the resources they needed to quickly exploit the vulnerabilities in the wild," he wrote.

Rapid7 released the full technical details and proof-of-concept exploit code for two TeamCity vulnerabilities on the same day as JetBrains' initial disclosure.

Gallo added that JetBrains believes the simultaneous release of patches with full technical vulnerability details "can lead to more harm than good." Like others in the industry, he argued that full disclosure could give attackers a heads-up on how to exploit the flaws.

"We are aware of many customers who were able to apply the security patch or upgrade prior to the exploits being published by Rapid7," Gallo wrote. "Unfortunately, many others were not as fortunate."

Gallo added reported attacks from four unnamed customers, two of which involved ransomware. "Files on their TeamCity server were all encrypted and a ransomware note was left on the machine," the blog said in reference to "Customer A."

In a blog post on March 8, GuidePoint Security researcher Drew Schmitt revealed that BianLian exploited the TeamCity vulnerabilities to gain initial access to a victim organization's environment. Once successful, BianLian operators deployed a PowerShell Go backdoor, GuidePoint observed.

"As we have seen throughout 2023 and into 2024, BianLian continues to prove how they can adapt to a changing environment, especially in regards to the exploitation of emerging vulnerabilities," Schmitt wrote in the blog.

Silent patching debate Silent patching concerns have been raised by many infosec professionals and vendors like Rapid7 throughout the years. For example, in 2022, Tenable CEO Amit Yoran accused Microsoft of silently patching on many occasions. Tenable researchers had recently reported Azure flaws and expressed frustration with the disclosure process, which Yoran said lacked transparency. The ongoing feud between JetBrains and Rapid7 shows that researchers and vendors remain divided on how best to disclose vulnerabilities without giving attackers an advantage. Bob Huber, chief security officer and head of research at Tenable, told TechTarget Editorial that he believes JetBrains was naive to think the flaws were unknown prior to disclosure, or that no actor had been exploiting them previously. He added that JetBrains software is a popular target for attackers. For example, in December, CISA issued a joint advisory warning that a Russian nation-state threat actor, commonly known as APT29 or Cozy Bear, had exploited a different TeamCity vulnerability against several customers, including technology companies. Months before that, Microsoft confirmed that a North Korean nation-state actor exploited a TeamCity remote code execution vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-42793, that also allowed for authentication bypass. Huber said one hazard of vendors' silent patching practices is security leaders being left in the dark regarding exposure to risk. That lack of threat intelligence can lead to breaches and data theft, he warned. Huber added that providing full transparency enables organizations to investigate and resolve issues before attackers have a chance to act. "By sharing limited details on the vulnerabilities and dismissing coordination efforts with the researchers, JetBrains created more work for its customers, sending them off on a wild goose chase trying to understand where they are vulnerable," Huber said. "This isn't JetBrains' first vulnerability disclosure exercise. Security researchers and adversaries will reverse-engineer the vulnerability anyway, so their actions only delay the inevitable." Dustin Childs, head of threat awareness for Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) research team, said researchers and vendors have long disagreed over the best way to disclose vulnerabilities. He stressed that ZDI has had its fair share of disagreements with vendors over disclosures, including one with Microsoft last year. ZDI's default policy provides vendors with 120 days before public disclosure, but Childs said it does not have a strict policy on publishing details after patches become available. Regarding the JetBrains and Rapid7 case, Childs highlighted Gallo's March 5 blog post in which he said JetBrains opted not to make a coordinated disclosure with Rapid7. Childs said that statement negates JetBrains' claims about it practicing ethical vulnerability disclosure. "You can't practice coordinated disclosure only when it benefits you. There's a difference between coordinated disclosure and controlled disclosure, and it seems they were looking to control the narrative rather than coordinate with Rapid7," Childs told TechTarget Editorial. "They also seem to underestimate how quickly reverse-engineers can patch diff and create exploits. In my experience, the fastest I've seen was a scant four hours."