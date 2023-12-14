Russian APT exploiting JetBrains TeamCity vulnerability

A known JetBrains TeamCity vulnerability is now being exploited by two nation-state threat groups as some organizations have yet to patch the critical flaw.

CISA issued a joint government advisory Wednesday to warn users that a Russian advanced persistent threat (APT) actor, commonly known as Cozy Bear, is exploiting a TeamCity server bypass authentication vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-42793, that was disclosed and patched in September. The widespread exploitation activity started in late September and has compromised "a few dozen" companies in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Australia.

Wednesday's advisory was co-authored by CISA, the FBI, the National Security Agency, the Polish Military Counterintelligence Service, CERT Polska and the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre. It marked the second report on TeamCity exploitation by a nation-state group. In October, Microsoft and JetBrains disclosed that North Korean threat actors were exploiting CVE-2023-42793 to gain initial access to vulnerable servers.

After gaining access, both nation-state groups were observed deploying backdoors to maintain persistence on compromised networks. Wednesday's advisory warned that Russian state-sponsored operations "pose a persistent threat to public and private organizations' networks globally."

Cozy Bear, also known as APT29 and Nobelium/Midnight Blizzard, is a hacking group connected to Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). The APT group is responsible for several high-profile attacks, including the massive SolarWinds breach, which affected U.S. federal government agencies in 2020.

In addition to confirming that Cozy Bear compromised a few dozen companies since September, the government agencies also said they are aware of more than 100 compromised devices. However, they estimated that the list of affected organizations is likely even higher.

CISA revealed that identified victims included an energy trade association, as well as software providers for billing, medical devices, customer care, employee monitoring, financial management, marketing, sales and video games. Hosting and IT companies were also affected.