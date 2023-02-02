Ransomware attacks on public sector persist in January

Ransomware caused significant disruptions across the public sector last month, including five school districts and a housing authority that serves 19,000 low-income families and individuals.

TechTarget Editorial has tracked publicly disclosed ransomware attacks in the U.S. for the past year, documenting trends and threat activity patterns. Though the number of reported attacks and disclosures decreased slightly from previous months to a total of 21, several victims in January suffered both sensitive data leaks and prolonged downtimes.

LockBit, one of the more high-profile ransomware-as-a-service groups, claimed responsibility for two attacks last month. Vice Society, which notoriously targeted schools instead, hit one of the busiest rapid transit systems in the U.S.

San Francisco's Bay Area Rapid Transit was listed on the Vice Society public leak site, used to pressure victims into paying, on Jan. 6. However, The Record reported the attack did not affect any services or internal business systems.

Unfortunately, a LockBit attack on Jan. 2 against the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) did cause disruptions. The agency operates 6,300 units located throughout the city.

Emsisoft analyst Brett Callow posted a screenshot of the leak site to Twitter that revealed a Jan. 12 deadline to pay the ransom demand. As of Jan. 31, HACLA's website states it is still experiencing technical difficulties and systems are not fully restored.

LockBit was also behind an attack against Ohio's Circleville Municipal Court on Jan. 12. While The Record reported that a spokesperson for the court did not confirm whether ransomware was involved. LockBit claimed it stole 500 GB of data. As of Jan. 31, services on its website remained widely unavailable.