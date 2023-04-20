Fortra completes GoAnywhere MFT investigation

While fallout may continue, Fortra has completed its final investigation into the GoAnywhere managed file transfer breach that occurred earlier this year.

In January, threat actors exploited a zero-day vulnerability, now tracked as CVE-2023-0669, that affected Fortra's GoAnywhere managed file transfer (MFT) software. The critical remote code injection flaw was publicly disclosed by cybersecurity reporter Brian Krebs on Feb. 2, but Fortra did not release a patch until Feb. 7. Subsequently, the Clop ransomware gang exploited a high number of vulnerable enterprises.

Fortra published findings from the GoAnywhere MFT investigation with Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 threat intelligence team in a blog post Monday. While the investigation summary did not reveal who was behind the attack or the scope -- despite significant fallout -- the software vendor did provide a timeline and actionable steps.

Fortra confirmed the initial attack vector was the previously unknown vulnerability CVE-2023-0669, which attackers exploited to create user accounts in some customer MFT environments. In some instances, threat actors also downloaded files, so Fortra said it prioritized customers who experienced a data breach.

The investigation also revealed attackers installed two additional tools, Netcat and Errors.jsp, though Fortra noted "neither tool was consistently installed in every environment."

As for the attack timeline, exploitation activity occurred earlier than initially reported. Fortra said it first became aware of suspicious GoAnywhere MFT activity Jan. 30, but some on-premises customers were affected two weeks prior without Fortra's knowledge.

"As the investigation unfolded, we were made aware the same CVE-20230-0669 was used against a small number of on-premise implementations running a specific configuration of the GoAnywhere MFT solution," Fortra wrote in the blog. "Based on reports from customers, this activity pushed the unauthorized activity timeline to January 18."

While Fortra continues to monitor its hosted environment, it appears implemented mitigations are preventing unauthorized access, and activity was limited to the GoAnywhere MFT software.

"At this time, we can confirm this issue was isolated to our GoAnywhere MFT solution and does not involve any other aspects of the Fortra business, or its customers," the blog stated.

Fortra recommended that enterprises rotate master encryption keys, reset all credentials, review audit logs and delete any suspicious admin accounts. Under a paragraph marked "important," Fortra said customers should find out if their instances included stored credentials for other systems in the environment and to ensure that those credentials have been revoked.

TechTarget Editorial reached out to Fortra for additional details, including how many customers have been affected, but was directed to the blog post.