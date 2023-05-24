Updated 'StopRansomware Guide' warns of shifting tactics

CISA updated its "StopRansomware Guide" this week to reflect a changing threat landscape that has seen a shift from double-extortion tactics as attackers rely solely on data theft and leaks to pressure victims into paying.

Double-extortion, where threat actors exfiltrate and threaten to leak stolen data as well as encrypt victims' systems, saw a significant uptick among ransomware groups beginning in 2019 because it successfully pressured organizations into paying ransoms. However, recent attacks, vendor reports and government advisories illustrate how attackers are now returning to a single-extortion approach and choosing new targets such as VMware ESXi hypervisor servers to claim victims at scale.

The transition led CISA to make the first update to its "StopRansomware Guide" since the guide was published in 2020. On Tuesday, CISA, along with the FBI and National Security Agency, added new recommendations for backups, warnings about third parties and MSPs, and best response practices for ransomware and data extortion attacks.

CISA first introduced the "StopRansomware Guide" in 2020, following up with a dedicated website in 2021. In the updated guide, the agency emphasized how ransomware and data extortion attacks cause financial and reputational concerns for organizations of all sizes and have led to prolonged business disruptions.

"Over time, malicious actors have adjusted their ransomware tactics to be more destructive and impactful and have also exfiltrated victim data and pressured victims to pay by threatening to release the stolen data. The application of both tactics is known as 'double extortion,'" CISA wrote in the guide. "In some cases, malicious actors may exfiltrate data and threaten to release it as their sole form of extortion without employing ransomware."

Data extortion attacks aren't necessarily less dangerous than traditional ransomware attacks, as threat actors have embraced increasingly aggressive tactics. Not only are ransomware gangs using their public data leak sites to pressure victims into paying, but they're also contacting victims' family members and competitors to strong-arm organizations. On top of that, some ransomware operators demand payments by threatening to leak sensitive photos and video footage.

In addition to ruthless extortion techniques, targets are also changing as gangs use vulnerabilities to commit broad attacks. For example, the Clop ransomware group exploited a zero-day in Fortra's GoAnywhere managed file transfer software in January that caused significant fallout through April. Through one target and without deploying ransomware, the group claimed a high number of victims including some prominent companies.

As part of the "StopRansomware Guide" update, CISA issued a warning about another ongoing target: VMware ESXi servers. In February, operators using a new ransomware variant dubbed ESXiArgs exploited outdated vulnerabilities in unpatched hypervisor servers that led to a widespread campaign. Due to these attacks, CISA urged enterprises to update all VMs and hypervisors.

Earlier this month, CrowdStrike documented a new ransomware-as-a-service group it called MichaelKors that is actively targeting ESXi hypervisors.

"New ransomware tactics target VMWare ESXi servers, which enables fast encryption of the infrastructure at scale," the guide read.

Another warning addressed third parties and MSPs, which CISA said attackers target to gain initial access into an enterprise environment through remote access. The guide emphasized that "MSPs have been an infection vector for ransomware impacting numerous client organizations."

CISA's security recommendations are changing to adapt to the ransomware evolution. While maintaining sufficient backups is still critical to the recovery process, there are new caveats when it comes to securing data in the cloud. CISA emphasized the importance of maintaining offline, encrypted backups of critical data because ransomware variants will encrypt accessible backups to increase the pressure to pay.

"Automated cloud backups may not be sufficient because if local files are encrypted by an attacker, these files will be synced to the cloud, possibly overwriting unaffected data," the guide read.

CISA recommended using infrastructure as code to deploy and update cloud resources and keep backups of template files offline.