Apple patches zero days used in spyware attacks on Kaspersky

Apple released patches for two zero-day vulnerabilities that were exploited in the wild to install zero-click spyware on iOS devices.

In a security update Wednesday, Apple addressed three actively exploited vulnerabilities tracked as CVE-2023-32439, CVE-2023-32434 and CVE-2023-32435. The latter two were submitted by Kaspersky Lab researchers Georgy Kucherin, Leonid Bezvershenko and Boris Larin, who discovered the flaws while investigating suspicious activity originating from Kaspersky employee iOS devices.

Earlier this month, Kaspersky published research on a spyware campaign the vendor named "Operation Triangulation," which began in 2019 and remains ongoing. During attacks, unknown threat actors deploy Triangulation spyware through iMessage zero-click exploits using two iOS vulnerabilities. If successful, the initial message and the exploit in the attachment is deleted.

This is not the first time Apple devices were attacked with a zero-day, zero-click exploit, as spyware and offensive security vendors have targeted iPhone users for years. In 2021, The Citizen Lab discovered NSO Group's Pegasus spyware on the phone of a Saudi activist. Two months later, Apple initiated a lawsuit against the Israeli-based technology company.

The Operation Triangulation campaign against Kaspersky chains two vulnerabilities together.

The first, tracked as CVE-2023-32434, is an integer overflow flaw that could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. CVE-2023-32435 could also lead to arbitrary code execution, but it affects Apple's Webkit browser engine.

"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.7," Apple wrote in the security update.

Additional information on the "sophisticated attack" was provided in a blog post Wednesday by Kucherin, Bezvershenko and fellow Kaspersky researcher Igor Kuznetsov. After discovering Kaspersky employee devices were comprised, it took researchers half a year to retrieve as many parts of the exploitation chain as possible.

Part of the chain includes an implant Kaspersky dubbed "TriangleDB," which is deployed in memory after the attackers obtain root privileges to targeted iOS devices by exploiting a kernel vulnerability, likely CVE-2023-32434. The blog post emphasized that since TriangleDB is deployed in memory, all traces of the implant are lost when the device gets rebooted.

"Therefore, if the victim reboots their device, the attackers have to reinfect it by sending an iMessage with a malicious attachment, thus launching the whole exploitation chain again. In case no reboot occurs, the implant uninstalls itself after 30 days, unless this period is extended by the attackers," Kucherin, Bezvershenko and Kuznetsov wrote in the blog.

One section of Wednesday's blog post was dedicated to "odd findings" that highlighted the campaign's unusual code terminology.

Researchers named TriangleDB after the database terminology they observed being used throughout the code. Another curious aspect was how the spyware developers' code referred to string decryption as "unmunging" and what that may mean. Kucherin told TechTarget Editorial that it's common for malware developers to encrypt strings used in code to disguise them from analysts.

"While operating, the malware has to disguise these strings in order to use them. This process is commonly called 'string decryption', however, the developers of the TriangleDB code called it 'string unmunging,'" Kucherin said. "This fact indicates that the developers use quite unusual terminology while referring to various functionalities of the spyware, however it remains unknown why they use such an obscure terminology."

Kaspersky researchers analyzed an exploit chain that led to the deployment of spyware on employee's iOS devices.