Fancy Bear hackers still exploiting Microsoft Exchange flaw

A Russian nation-state group continues to exploit a critical Microsoft vulnerability that was patched eight months ago to gain access to emails within victim organizations' Exchange servers.

In March, Microsoft disclosed a zero-day elevation of privilege vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-23397, that affects Outlook for Windows and received a critical CVSS score of 9.8. Microsoft published an advisory on March 24 that said evidence of potential exploitation traced back to April 2022.

Microsoft warned that threat actors could exploit the flaw during attacks by sending a specially crafted message that required no user interaction. CISA added CVE-2023-23397 to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, which signals a high-priority threat.

Although Microsoft urged users to update Microsoft Outlook as soon as possible due to exploitation activity, organizations remain vulnerable eight months later. In an update to the March blog post on Monday, Microsoft revealed that the Russian state-sponsored threat group it tracks as Forest Blizzard, more commonly known as Fancy Bear or APT 28, continues to exploit CVE-2023-23397 against unpatched instances.

The Polish Cyber Command initially detected the attacks and reported the malicious nation-state activity to Microsoft. Forest Blizzard is exploiting the privilege escalation flaw "to provide secret, unauthorized access to email accounts within Exchange servers," according to Microsoft.

Forest Blizzard is known to target government, energy and transportation companies in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East. The threat group has a history of exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities and using advanced social engineering techniques. Attributed attacks include those against the U.S. Democratic National Committee and the International Olympic Committee.

"Forest Blizzard continually refines its footprint by employing new custom techniques and malware, suggesting that it is a well-resourced and well-trained group posing long-term challenges to attribution and tracking its activities," Microsoft wrote in the blog post.

The Polish Cyber Command provided further insight into Forest Blizzard's activity, which it dubbed the "Silence" campaign in an advisory. The threat group compromised base-level users to eventually gain access to Exchange accounts that might contain high-value information.

Attacks against Microsoft Exchange servers and Outlook email accounts have been increasing. In July, the Chinese-backed Storm-0058 threat group compromised Outlook accounts of U.S. government agencies by infiltrating Microsoft's corporate network and stealing a signing key.