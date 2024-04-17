Mandiant upgrades Sandworm to APT44 due to increasing threat

Mandiant promoted Russian APT group Sandworm to APT44 due to the significant risk it poses to government and critical infrastructure organizations globally.

In a blog post on Wednesday, the threat intelligence vendor revealed it upgraded the advanced persistent threat group commonly known as Sandworm to APT44 due to its crucial role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and highly adaptative nature. Mandiant emphasized how dangerous APT44 is compared with other threat groups because of to its ability to conduct espionage, deploy attacks and influence operations while backed by the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU). The APT group launched many successful campaigns since Mandiant exposed Sandworm 10 years ago.

In 2020, six Sandworm members were charged for highly disruptive attacks that deployed NotPetya malware against Ukraine organizations in 2017. Sandworm was also responsible for the WannaCry ransomware attack in 2017; both events highlighted the risk of spillover attacks to entities outside the target.

"To date, no other Russian government-backed cyber group has played a more central role in shaping and supporting Russia's military campaign," Mandiant wrote in the report.

More recently, what Mandiant now tracks as APT44 is heavily involved in the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in 2022. Mandiant observed APT44 launch a disruptive campaign when Russia first invaded Ukraine that continues presently.

During some of the attacks, APT44 deployed wiper malware, which can lead to permanent data loss. Mandiant observed one attack in 2022 where APT44 operators targeted Ukraine's energy grid and caused power outages.

While Mandiant emphasized what a "formidable threat" APT44 poses to Ukraine, the vendor warned other Russian adversaries should also be on alert.

"Due to the group's history of aggressive use of network attack capabilities across political and military contexts, APT44 represents a persistent, high severity threat to governments and critical infrastructure operators globally where Russian national interests intersect," the report read.

Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, APT44 has successfully targeted other countries as well. Mandiant observed APT44 conduct espionage operations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and Latin America.

In addition to government entities, Mandiant found that APT44 targets primarily defense, transportation, energy, media and civil society organizations located near Russia. APT44 also frequently targets government organizations and other critical infrastructure operators in Poland and Kazakhstan as well as within Russia.

Regarding U.S. targets, it appears recent APT44 activity targeted victims in the water utility sector. Mandiant tracks GRU activity through the messaging platform Telegram. In January, researchers discovered a video posted to Telegram by a user who goes by CyberArmyofRussia_Reborn, likely associated with GRU.

In the video, CyberArmyofRussia_Reborn took "credit for the manipulation of human machine interfaces (HMI) and controlling operational technology (OT) assets at Polish and U.S. water utilities." That same month, CISA issued an incident response guide for U.S. water and wastewater as well as urged operators to harden security protocols.

"Mandiant cannot independently verify the above claimed intrusion activity or its link to APT44 at this time. However, we note that officials from the affected U.S. utilities publicly acknowledged incidents at entities advertised as victims in the CyberArmyofRussia_Reborn video," the report read.

Mandiant referred to a news article published by My Plainview in February. The media outlet reported on a town meeting where officials of Muleshoe, Texas, discussed an attack against water infrastructure systems that occurred on Jan. 18.

Mandiant highlights the factors that make APT44 more dangerous than other groups.