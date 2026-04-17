News brief: Microsoft security vulnerabilities revealed

With its dominant position in enterprise IT, Microsoft and its many products understandably provide an inviting target for threat actors. News this week showed just how enticing that target remains.

Vulnerabilities in Microsoft products took center stage. Security flaws disclosed were of the classic variety -- enabling privilege escalation -- as well as the more modern – AI prompt injection. The 165 flaws included in Microsoft's April Patch report were reportedly the most since 175 vulnerabilities filled the October 2025 report.

Patches were for browsers, security key protocols, malware defenses and other technologies, but SharePoint featured prominently. One of Microsoft's most enduring products, SharePoint turned 25 this year. The enterprise content management and collaboration tool is widely used, and consequently is targeted by threat actors.

Weeks like this come along to remind security teams that patch management is an ever-present and never-finished duty.

Zero days among the many vulnerabilities Microsoft discloses Microsoft this week released patches for 165 vulnerabilities, two of which were zero-day flaws. One actively exploited zero day, CVE-2026-33825, affects Microsoft Defender and could grant attackers system-level privileges. Elevation-of-privilege bugs dominated the update, comprising 57% of the patches, followed by remote code execution (RCE) and information disclosure flaws. Eight vulnerabilities were deemed critical, including CVE-2026-33824, an RCE flaw in Windows Internet Key Exchange Service Extensions. Additionally, nearly 80 Edge and Chromium patches were included, emphasizing the importance of swift browser updates. Read the full story by Jai Vijayan on Dark Reading.

Spoofing flaw found in SharePoint Researchers have identified active exploitation of CVE-2026-32201, a medium-severity spoofing vulnerability in SharePoint caused by improper input validation. With a CVSS score of 6.5, the flaw enables unauthorized attackers to view and modify sensitive information. Defused, a threat intelligence firm, reported coordinated reconnaissance campaigns targeting SharePoint across four IPs between April 1 and April 11. CISA added the vulnerability to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog. Microsoft issued mitigation guidance that also addressed a separate cross-site scripting vulnerability, CVE-2026-20945, which remains unexploited. This disclosure follows the recent addition of CVE-2026-20963, a critical deserialization vulnerability with a severity score of 9.8, to the KEV catalog. The findings echo the ToolShell exploitation campaign in 2025, which targeted SharePoint vulnerabilities, including remote code injection and network spoofing flaws, affecting hundreds of customers. Read the full article by David Jones on Cybersecurity Dive.