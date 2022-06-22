What's driving converged endpoint management and security?

Businesses are supporting new levels of diversity in device types, operating environments and work locations. With hybrid work dominating most organizations, the management and security of both corporate- and noncorporate-owned devices have become challenging, requiring close collaboration between IT and security teams. The rapid acceleration in the use of third-party SaaS applications delivered from an array of cloud service providers is adding further complexity.

IT and security teams require broad management, prevention, detection and response capabilities that must span devices and operating environments often outside their control. This dynamic is driving many to look for convergence between management and security capabilities to improve collaboration, and to simplify implementation and ongoing management functions.

IT and security leaders are therefore collaborating in strategy and purchasing decisions as they seek out more unified endpoint management (UEM) and security tools capable of providing visibility, assessment and mitigation of software and configuration vulnerabilities, which is currently difficult or impossible to achieve with existing mechanisms. Many organizations using desktop-as-a-service tools are actively researching adjacent technologies -- including desktop security and management tools, security management tools and endpoint security tools -- with an eye on collaboration and efficiency.

In support of these growing trends, converged endpoint management and security options are emerging, enabling IT and security teams to efficiently manage and secure a growing number of devices and workloads.

Complexity is the driver The desire for a converged platform is not new, but organizations have renewed urgency to move toward fewer tools to help support IT operational efficiency and automation goals. Most organizations see increased complexity created by the proliferation of IT and security tools in use, but many still hesitate to trust converged products. While security teams have historically taken a best-in-class approach, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) continues to see many reaching a breaking point where complexity is driving the move to consolidation.