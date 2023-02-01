How to use BeEF, the Browser Exploitation Framework

Having the right tools in your penetration testing toolbox is critical to effectively assess vulnerabilities and mitigate threats. One tool that can fit easily into both offensive campaigns and defensive countermeasures is the Browser Exploitation Framework Project, or BeEF.

Let's dive into what this web browser pen testing tool is, what it's used for and how to get started using it.

Editor's note: Tools such as BeEF can be used in ways that are lawful and helpful to you as a security practitioner, but they can also be used illegally, unlawfully and unethically. Make sure any planned use is ethical, lawful and legal. If you're not sure about the legality, do not proceed until you are. This may require some research on your part, such as an honest discussion with internal counsel about what you have planned.

What is BeEF? BeEF is an open source tool designed to enable an attacker to use a target's browser as an attack point, or beachhead. The project's website says the tool is designed to "hook one or more web browsers and use them as beachheads for launching directed command modules and further attacks against the system from within the browser context." Confused? Let's work through an example to see how this would be valuable. Say that a user clicks on a website controlled by an attacker. Security professionals know this is a potentially problematic situation. The attacker can now communicate directly with the user and do the following: show the user any content they want;

request permissions via that page to access the microphone or webcam;

attempt to launch mobile code, for example, Java;

link to other sites; and

attempt to trick the user into running malware. They can use the site in furtherance of -- and as a starting point for -- other browser-borne attacks, such as clickjacking or cross-site request forgery. These actions can all be simulated with BeEF. The tool enables you to hook a web browser, which navigates to a page you control, effectively providing you with limited control over a tab on the user's browser. Note that it is limited control. The specific actions you can take once in control vary depending on the type of browser, the users' browser security configuration, the OS platform and other factors. One common technique, sometimes called tabnabbing, is to hook a browser tab, wait for some time to elapse -- potentially indicative of a user with numerous tabs open -- and redirect that tab to a nefarious site that mimics the appearance of a legitimate service -- something such as Microsoft 365, for example -- to ask for and capture the user's login credentials. Sites that log you out for security reasons -- for example, after a short period of inactivity -- are excellent targets for this because users expect that if they leave a tab open on such a page that they will need to reauthenticate when they return. Hijacking a tab isn't in and of itself a compromise, per se -- you can't do anything you want with it. Most modern browsers are architected so that tabs are logically segmented from each other. This means you can't -- without taking other action -- influence or directly attack other tabs in that same browser. Likewise, you can't make requests to whatever websites you want as that user or from the user's browser -- cross-domain protections exist to prevent exactly this type of attack. You can, however, redirect the user's browser to sites you control, you can send them links and you can cause them to download malware.

What are the uses of BeEF? On the surface, it might seem that there's little opportunity for blue-team use of a tool like this. By applying creativity, however, there are opportunities to bolster defensive efforts, as well as red-team activities. Auditors, for example, might consider using BeEF to help validate zero-trust efforts. A key tenet of zero trust is that access to resources shouldn't be gated on the basis of point of origin alone. A tool that can help you test internal access to a resource -- using a hooked browser as a conduit -- versus external access to that same resource is important data. Alternatively, you might consider using it as part of a phishing simulation exercise after a user clicks a simulated malicious link. Or you might use it to validate your organization's browser configuration and hardening standards.