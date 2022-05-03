What is LDAP injection? LDAP (Lightweight Directory Access Protocol) injection is a type of security exploit that is used to compromise the authentication process used by some websites. Websites that construct LDAP statements from user data are vulnerable to this type of attack. Organizations often use LDAP to enable single sign-on and to authenticate users to on-premises and web-based applications. LDAP directories store objects, which include information about these users and the organization's assets. For example, an LDAP directory may contain lists of the different usernames, passwords and email addresses of the users in the organization. If an LDAP directory is used for website authentication, an attacker can enter malicious code into a user input field, gain unauthorized access to the directory, and view or change usernames and passwords. According to security experts, the main reason that LDAP injection attacks and similar exploits work is because security is often insufficient during the application development process. To protect the integrity of websites that use forms, experts recommend implementing a sanitization process to control the types and number of characters that can be accepted by input boxes as well as using multifactor authentication for public-facing web applications.

How do LDAP injections work? An LDAP injection attack exploits security loopholes caused by unsanitized user input data. In other words, LDAP injections create malformed queries to gain access in order to potentially change data in a directory. LDAP queries contain special characters such as asterisks, brackets, ampersands and quotes. These characters control the meaning of LDAP queries and dictate the type and number of objects returned by a query. Attackers can alter the query and its intended behavior by modifying these control characters within the query. For example, in a login query that uses LDAP, an attacker can enter the username plus several metacharacters that manipulate the protocol into ignoring the password field. Using LDAP injection, an attacker can enter the directory to gain access to unauthorized information or modify LDAP statements and content inside the LDAP tree. They can also exploit web applications that create LDAP statements based on user input. Tools that use LDAP include Red Hat Directory Server and Microsoft Active Directory. By inserting the parentheses and extra ampersand, the attacker can bypass access control and login successfully with any password.

What types of LDAP injection attacks are there? There are several different types of LDAP injection attacks, including the following: Authentication bypass . On a login page, there are generally two text box fields for a username and password. LDAP normally validates username and password pairs using LDAP filters. To bypass the password validation portion of the process, the attacker can enter a metacharacter -- specifically an ampersand.

On a login page, there are generally two text box fields for a username and password. LDAP normally validates username and password pairs using LDAP filters. To bypass the password validation portion of the process, the attacker can enter a metacharacter -- specifically an ampersand. Elevation of access privileges . An attacker uses unsanitized user input to gain unauthorized access to information that is reserved for privileged users in the system.

An attacker uses unsanitized user input to gain unauthorized access to information that is reserved for privileged users in the system. Resource disclosure . The attacker takes advantage of the fact that some objects in the LDAP system are searchable by any user. The attacker searches for a certain object, and under normal circumstances, the directory would return all publicly available results. With the insertion of malicious code, the attacker could manipulate this query to return all objects of that type, both private and public.

The attacker takes advantage of the fact that some objects in the LDAP system are searchable by any user. The attacker searches for a certain object, and under normal circumstances, the directory would return all publicly available results. With the insertion of malicious code, the attacker could manipulate this query to return all objects of that type, both private and public. Blind attack. Blind LDAP injections work on binary They elicit a true or false response from the server, enabling the attacker to gain information about the contents of the directory. These attacks are slower to implement but are simpler because they just rely on a true or false response. Attackers can test if a certain resource exists or is available -- a user object or a printer, for example. A skilled hacker could use this technique to return more complex values using a mechanism called Booleanization. For example, a hacker could query each value in a string as a true or false question, until the entire string is revealed.

How to prevent LDAP injection attacks LDAP injection attacks can be used to gain access to sensitive data, change LDAP data or even to take control of a system that uses LDAP. Therefore, it is important to take steps to protect the system from these attacks. Just as with any injection-based attack, the best option for preventing LDAP injection attacks is sanitizing untrusted input and using proper input validation. Application developers should properly encode and sanitize all information in the application layer. Some practices that enable this include the following: Input validation (allowlisting). Allowlisting involves only accepting input that is known to be good; for example, setting an expected length or numeric range for a given input field.

Allowlisting involves only accepting input that is known to be good; for example, setting an expected length or numeric range for a given input field. Escaping all variables. This tells the computer to ignore the special functions of metacharacters -- like ampersands -- that hackers can use to manipulate LDAP input fields. Some querying frameworks escape automatically when building queries -- like LINQtoLDAP, for example.

This tells the computer to ignore the special functions of metacharacters -- like ampersands -- that hackers can use to manipulate LDAP input fields. Some querying frameworks escape automatically when building queries -- like LINQtoLDAP, for example. Indexing fields that contain sensitive information. This increases the number of filters an attacker has to bypass or manipulate to access sensitive information.

This increases the number of filters an attacker has to bypass or manipulate to access sensitive information. Static source code analysis tools. These enable developers to debug an LDAP application before it is running.

These enable developers to debug an LDAP application before it is running. Dynamic checks. These enable developers to test and debug an application while it is running. Developers can also choose to minimize the privileges assigned to LDAP accounts, so if they are compromised, they will have a minimal effect on the overall system. Administrators should also properly configure the LDAP servers and user permissions, especially for mobile and web applications.