Low code vs. BPM: Differences and similarities

Almost every business can benefit from using low code and business process management to make its operations faster and more efficient.

Low code and BPM each help organizations do more in less time and with fewer resources. However, the similarities between low code and BPM largely end there. Both practices focus on different processes and often involve different tools and techniques.

Despite their differences, each practice is a distinct means toward a similar end. In some cases, businesses can employ both practices simultaneously, using low-code tools to manage business processes. Learn how each practice helps streamline business operations independently and how organizations can combine them to reap the benefits of both.

Meanwhile, the main value of BPM lies in its ability to facilitate business process improvements through workflow automation. Identifying and fixing bottlenecks can reduce the time it takes to complete a process. BPM systems can also help to identify instances where processes use resources inefficiently or excessively and provide insights for better decision-making.







What is low-code development? Low-code development is an approach to software development that minimizes the amount of code necessary to create a software product. Typically, low-code applications work by giving users access to prebuilt modules of code that correspond to various capabilities and functionalities. The users combine these modules -- often using a drag-and-drop interface -- to implement the software application they want to build. Users might need to write some code to customize or configure their applications, which distinguishes low-code from no-code platforms requiring zero coding. But the minimal coding effort necessary with a low-code development platform is much smaller than that associated with traditional development, where developers write all code from scratch. Low-code development is valuable for both experienced developers looking to speed up tasks and business users looking to develop applications. Benefits of low-code development Low-code development services two main business needs, with a different set of target users for each: Faster application development. Access to prebuilt code modules lets teams implement applications much more quickly. Software developers and IT teams sometimes use low-code tools for this reason; even if they have the skills to write code from scratch, they might opt for a low-code strategy to complete their work faster and automate more time-consuming, manual coding processes. Lower skill requirement. Low-code development reduces the amount of expertise necessary to build software. This makes low code an attractive option for so-called citizen developers, meaning business users -- such as employees in departments such as HR and finance -- who have limited coding knowledge but want to create software tools to help perform their jobs. Benefit Explanation Target user Faster app development Using prebuilt modules, stakeholders can build software faster through a visual interface without having to code from scratch. Professional developers seeking to work faster Lower skill requirement Low code reduces the technical skills necessary to build software. Citizen developers, or business users without a background in coding

What is BPM? BPM is a discipline by which an enterprise analyzes and models a business process from beginning to end and then continuously reengineers it to optimize efficiency and effectiveness. BPM is part of a change management series of actions that use various methodologies, such as Lean Six Sigma, to identify and remediate process bottlenecks. The BPM lifecycle has stakeholders customize automated business processes and monitor the efficiency returns of those processes. Benefits of BPM BPM is important because many of the processes and workflows that businesses depend on to operate are not as efficient or cost-effective as they could be -- and, even if they were optimized at one point, changes such as the availability of new tools or new business requirements could mean that the processes have become inefficient. BPM offers a systematic approach to finding and addressing inefficiencies, which improves the business's efficiency. The following are some of the benefits of BPM: Streamlined workflows that increase efficiency.

Process controls that are aligned with business initiatives.

Improved scalability and flexibility to pivot to new opportunities through improved process control.

Improved customer experience (CX) through optimized customer-facing business processes. Despite being different types of techniques, organizations can apply the benefits of low code to BPM systems.

Low-code BPM platforms Despite being different types of techniques, organizations can apply the benefits of low code to BPM systems. This happens when businesses take a low-code approach to creating and managing business processes. Using a low-code platform, they can implement capabilities like the following with a minimal amount of coding: Information gathering and validation when analyzing processes.

Triggering additional process automations and management reporting.

Graphical design and process integration. By providing a way of performing these tasks without writing extensive code, low-code BPM software makes traditional BPM capabilities more accessible to everyone within an organization, not just those with advanced coding skills. To implement a low-code BPM strategy, choose a platform that supports both. Businesses might opt for a general-purpose low-code platform, such as Kissflow, Mendix, Microsoft Power Platform or Zoho Creator. They might also choose a BPM platform with low-code elements, such as Appian, Bizagi, Nintex or ProcessMaker. They might also choose software specific to certain types of business processes. Creatio is a CRM tool with BPM and low-code features, while ServiceNow is an enterprise service management platform with low-code BPM features.