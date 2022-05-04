Breakdown of 4 common mobile testing platform options

Mobile testers have a growing number of devices and OSes being thrown at them. Plus, with new tools, frameworks and -- most notably -- platforms available, it's important to make use of testing tools that cover the most important device and OS combinations an application uses.

The market offers many different testing platform options, each with their pluses and minuses. Below, we compare the following:

Sauce Labs

Perfecto

BrowserStack

AWS Device Farm

Choosing a mobile testing framework When choosing a testing platform, be sure to have a testing framework that supports that platform -- and vice versa. Once the mobile testers choose whether they will do their QA via emulators, simulators, real device testing or some combination, the team must choose its testing framework. A testing framework is the code library QA professionals use to write and execute the tests. The testing framework provides functions to control the test device and make assertions about its state to facilitate testing. Some options are the following: Appium

Calabash

JUnit

Espresso

Robotium

XCTest

Selenium The framework a team choses depends on the OS the application runs on -- Android, iOS or Windows -- and what features the tests assess. Not all frameworks offer the same testing capabilities. And not all frameworks work with every language; teams may have to choose accordingly. For example, Appium -- a testing framework option all platforms mentioned below support -- supports Ruby, Python, Java, JavaScript, PHP and C#. Simulators, emulators or the real McCoy Let's clarify some terminology. Mobile testing can take place with either an emulator, simulator or a real device. Simulators. Simulators are software programs that serve to replicate only the software of a mobile device. A simulator that mobile testers commonly use, for instance, is Apple's iOS Simulator. With a simulator, QA professionals are unable to test as much as they can with an emulator. Emulators. Emulators are software programs that serve to replicate the software and hardware of a mobile device. For example, QA professionals often test Android software with an emulator from Google. Since emulators mimic both the software and hardware, such programs enable mobile testers to assess Bluetooth connectivity or how an application runs in different battery states. Real device testing. With a real device, the mobile tester runs the application on an actual device; to run tests, an automated framework may control it. This approach can involve either a physical device the tester connects to a computer or one they access over the internet. Real device testing enables full testing of an application, without any of the holdbacks of simulators or emulators.