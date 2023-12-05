What is offensive security? Offensive security is the practice of actively seeking out vulnerabilities in an organization's cybersecurity. It often involves using similar tactics as attackers and might include red teaming, penetration testing and vulnerability assessments. Offensive security can be shortened to "OffSec." In the past, offensive security referred to methods to actively slow down or to find information about attackers. This is no longer widely practiced due to modern security practices and changing threat landscape. Offensive security seeks out cybersecurity vulnerabilities using tactics such as penetration testing.

Why offensive security is important? "No plan survives first contact with the enemy" is a common saying based on the words of military strategist Helmuth von Moltke the Elder. More succinctly, Mike Tyson once said "everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth." These quotes underline that having a cybersecurity plan is important, but until it is tested, it is unknown how much value it will have in the face of real cyberthreats. Offensive security seeks to find any flaws in a cybersecurity plan before an attacker can. It does this by actively probing for weaknesses. This type of tested security is becoming increasingly important as attackers become more sophisticated and the threat landscape is widened to include internal systems, cloud services and connected third parties. Incident response is an important part of modern cybersecurity. Offensive security operations are the best way to test that the detection and response mechanisms perform well and can respond to an active incident. Offensive security testing can be done with computer security or physical security. Offensive cybersecurity operations test the resiliency of computer systems. Physical operations might test access control or use social engineering to try to gain access to a secure location.

Types of offensive security There are several categories of offensive security. They are best executed by specialized teams, but internal security teams can also perform these types of security audits: Vulnerability scanning and vulnerability management passively search and catalog for issues in systems. Often it will be performed with a network vulnerability scanning tool that automatically checks devices against a list of known vulnerabilities. These tools can scan all devices in a network and produce a report of any issues found. Once identified these will be classified by severity and potentially remediated by internal teams. This data can then be fed into a vulnerability management software to track the findings and make informed risk analysis.

Penetration testing actively seeks flaws. This can be done by an outside team hired to try to gain access to a system or network. It is much more thorough than a passive vulnerability scan because it seeks to find uncommon or actively exploitable flaws. Penetration testing reveals the problems and how to defend against them. Penetration testing is recommended by most security frameworks and some security standards. Some regulations require penetration testing; for example, PCI compliance requires yearly penetration testing.

Red teaming/blue teaming is an active simulation of an attack by a group that will use the methods of hackers to try to gain access. Red teaming can be called an adversarial simulation. While penetration testing usually takes place over a shorter timeframe with defined targets, a red team will endeavor to do everything an attacker would do to gain access sometimes over weeks to months. A red team operation is usually done without informing the rest of the computer teams. Blue team is an internal security team that will respond to the red team attack and try to detect and thwart them.

Penetration testing and red teaming are often categorized by how much knowledge the attacker possesses, and testing, such as black box, white box or gray box. In a black box scenario, the testers are given no prior knowledge of the target's systems and infrastructure; this most closely simulates an attack by an outside group. In a white box scenario, the attacker is given full knowledge and perhaps a level of access, this simulates an attack by a malicious insider. Gray box is somewhere in between, perhaps with limited credentials. Offensive security team performs security audits to test different attack vectors to seek out vulnerabilities to an organization.