7 top software testing certifications
Certifications validate the candidate's software testing skills and keep them current with industry trends. Learn which certs offer the most value in the testing job market.
There's always another certification for software testing or quality assurance -- they seem to branch out endlessly in multiple directions depending on where candidates look.
Software testing certifications are not required to be a professional, but they can help distinguish candidates from the crowd and land them a better job or a higher-paying contract. Certifications validate job skills and ensure a common understanding of quality assurance principles and methodologies.
Software testing certification programs also provide recognition and verify testing expertise. Many certifications offer specific training on various testing tasks, tools or skills. For example, if testers don't have test automation experience, they can take a certification course and receive training along with a certification.
Benefits of a software testing certification
Certifications can function similarly to a specialized degree and let potential employers better understand the depth of a tester's experience. Certifications are not required -- many QA testing managers, directors and testers have highly successful careers without them. However, certifications can help get a foot in the door for higher quality employers by displaying a known set of standard skills. When searching for a testing job, having one or more certifications helps testers stand out. Certifications can be a deciding factor, especially for higher-level or higher-paying testing positions.
Getting a respected certification provides multiple benefits, including:
- Access to ongoing training and training materials.
- A credible and standardized testing knowledge base.
- Better access to jobs and top employers.
- Career advancement opportunities.
- Skill diversification for keeping a testing portfolio up to date.
Most certifications are updated regularly but candidates should verify this before selecting one. Choose certifications that are updated at least every two years or more frequently. Certifications can help candidates build credibility and a complete knowledge base, but they must be current. A testing knowledge base includes skills and understanding common testing standards and practices.
How to choose a software testing certification
For all certifications, always read the fine print and understand what it delivers for the fee. Plan plenty of time to learn the material or take a course that covers it. Many testers form study groups or take exams as a team within an organization for better learning and support.
Start with a foundation-level certification and then add specialized certifications in Agile testing, test automation and other areas that validate specialized skills. Always check with employers and find out if they pay for additional certifications. Many times, organizations pay for certification materials and exam fees if the tester passes.
Top 7 software testing certifications
These certifications were chosen based on reviews from credible software testing knowledge sites, tester experience surveys and experience with ISTQB/ASTQB certification tests. The author chose to include some atypical certifications based on their direct usefulness to a typical software testing career. For example, the LambdaTest Bootcamps and the Simplilearn Automated Test Engineer certifications provide additional software testing training that's more intensive and personal along with the certification upon completion. The number order is not indicative of ranking.
Below are seven of the top software testing certifications available today.
1. ASTQB ISTQB Foundation Level Certification (CTFL)
- Prerequisites: None required.
- Cost: $229
- Skills covered: Basic test development, execution, test strategy and planning, and identifying defects. In addition, it covers general testing tasks, testing-related definitions and risk management skills. Testers learn general information about managing tests, creating effective tests, Agile testing and the SDLC.
- Value: The CTFL is the foundational or first certification testers must acquire before taking any advanced certifications. One advantage of taking any CTFL certification is that testers who don't pass get at least one more try before they must pay additional fees. Find more details or review the exam at atsqa.org.
2. ASTQB ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst Certification (CTAL-TA)
- Prerequisites: CTFL certification
- Cost: $249
- Skills covered: The advanced test analyst certification is the same as the CTFL but includes more details around choosing testing techniques, team management, troubleshooting, Agile testing and more advanced testing tasks such as regression suite management and test execution management.
- Value: The CTAL-TA works for testers interested in extending their knowledge into more advanced testing techniques, including team management and planning. When taking the CTAL certification, testers who don't pass get at least one more try before paying additional fees. Consider taking the ISTQB Test Manager Advanced certification to build manager position skills after passing the Advanced Test Analyst. Find more details or review the exam at atsqa.org.
3. ASTQB ISTQB Advanced Technical Test Analyst Certification (CTAL-TT)
- Prerequisites: CTFL certification
- Cost: $249
- Skills covered: This exam covers the same general skills as the CTFL exam but with more details about working within code, troubleshooting issues and helping to solve testing team issues.
- Value: The CTAL-TT helps when testers want to learn test automation, technical support or other advanced-level testing skills. The CTAL-TT includes advanced knowledge of test management, testing techniques, troubleshooting skills and risk management. Testers who don't pass get at least one more try before paying additional fees. Find more details or review the exam at atsqa.org.
4. LambdaTest Bootcamp for manual, automated and AI testing
- Prerequisites: Basic software testing skills or experience is helpful but not required.
- Cost: Free
- Skills covered: Testers can choose one or take all three. LambdaTest offers certification in manual testing, automation testing and HyperExecute, its proprietary AI testing tool.
- Value: Excellent value for the price. Testers receive online training materials and can sign up for exams on the LambdaTest Certifications page. Testers can take other exams to demonstrate testing skills. For example, testers can take a course and test to certify in Selenium, Playwright and Cypress. Find out more on the certifications page.
5. Simplilearn Automated Test Engineer Certification
- Prerequisites: College graduates seeking hands-on experience and test automation training.
- Cost: $1499
- Skills covered: 200 hours of applied learning in more than 15 tools. This course trains testers to a master level of test automation engineers. It includes training in Selenium WebDriver, TestNG, Maven, AutoIT, Selenium Grid, Appium and Docker, which prepares testers to build a test automation framework after certification.
- Value: The cost is high, but it includes 8-10 months of training in all the skills needed to plan, develop and execute automated testing. Testers serious about getting into test automation need this level of training and certification. Find out more at Simplilearn.
6. Certified Software Tester (CSTE)
- Prerequisites: A two-to-four-year college degree or work experience.
- Cost: $150-$270
- Skills covered: Covers general testing principles and techniques with a quality control focus. Testers learn online through a syllabus and training materials or can sign up for a course that covers the materials. The certification covers general software testing skills, including test management, strategy, test development and defect management.
- Value: Reasonable price. It provides practical knowledge intended to give testers more rapid career development. The CSTE offers program options at different price points. Find out more at GAQM's site.
7. Certified Software Quality Engineer (CSQE)
- Prerequisites: Full-time employee with leadership experience, eight years of work experience or a mix of a college degree and work experience.
- Cost: $533
- Skills covered: Complete understanding of software quality development and implementation and software inspection skills, including validation and verification testing. The certification includes building an understanding of software development and maintenance procedures.
- Value: Reasonable price. The certification provides practical knowledge intended to give testers more rapid career development. The CSTE offers program options at different price points. Find out more at asq.org.
Amy Reichert is a 25-plus-year professional QA tester and writer. As a tester, she specializes in test development and Agile team management.