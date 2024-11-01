7 top software testing certifications

There's always another certification for software testing or quality assurance -- they seem to branch out endlessly in multiple directions depending on where candidates look.

Software testing certifications are not required to be a professional, but they can help distinguish candidates from the crowd and land them a better job or a higher-paying contract. Certifications validate job skills and ensure a common understanding of quality assurance principles and methodologies.

Software testing certification programs also provide recognition and verify testing expertise. Many certifications offer specific training on various testing tasks, tools or skills. For example, if testers don't have test automation experience, they can take a certification course and receive training along with a certification.

Benefits of a software testing certification Certifications can function similarly to a specialized degree and let potential employers better understand the depth of a tester's experience. Certifications are not required -- many QA testing managers, directors and testers have highly successful careers without them. However, certifications can help get a foot in the door for higher quality employers by displaying a known set of standard skills. When searching for a testing job, having one or more certifications helps testers stand out. Certifications can be a deciding factor, especially for higher-level or higher-paying testing positions. In some cases, a software testing certification is preferable to full-blown degree. Getting a respected certification provides multiple benefits, including: Access to ongoing training and training materials.

A credible and standardized testing knowledge base.

Better access to jobs and top employers.

Career advancement opportunities.

Skill diversification for keeping a testing portfolio up to date. Most certifications are updated regularly but candidates should verify this before selecting one. Choose certifications that are updated at least every two years or more frequently. Certifications can help candidates build credibility and a complete knowledge base, but they must be current. A testing knowledge base includes skills and understanding common testing standards and practices.

How to choose a software testing certification For all certifications, always read the fine print and understand what it delivers for the fee. Plan plenty of time to learn the material or take a course that covers it. Many testers form study groups or take exams as a team within an organization for better learning and support. For all certifications, always read the fine print and understand what it delivers for the fee. Start with a foundation-level certification and then add specialized certifications in Agile testing, test automation and other areas that validate specialized skills. Always check with employers and find out if they pay for additional certifications. Many times, organizations pay for certification materials and exam fees if the tester passes.