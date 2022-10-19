Top 10 pen testing interview questions with answers

Penetration testers and ethical hackers are responsible for identifying and testing vulnerabilities within an organization. These individuals can be in-house employees, third-party contractors or freelancers.

With security attacks on the rise, pen testers are in demand across all industries and areas. The average salary for a pen tester in the U.S. is around $12,000, according to Indeed, but pen testers with extensive experience can expect to earn more.

Pen testers need a mix of technical skills, such as experience with programming languages, computer networking, reverse-engineering, cryptography, and critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Security certifications, such as CompTIA PenTest+, Certified Ethical Hacker and Global Information Assurance Certification Penetration Tester, are also useful.

But, before getting a pen testing job, you have to face a pen testing interview. Prep by reading this excerpt from Chapter 3 of Hack the Cybersecurity Interview by Ken Underhill, Christophe Foulon and Tia Hopkins, published by Packt, and learn how to answer 10 common pen testing interview questions.