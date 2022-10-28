Browse Definitions :

8 cybersecurity books to read in 2022

Brush up on your cybersecurity skills by picking up one of these titles.

Sarah Amsler
By
Published: 28 Oct 2022

Cybersecurity is an important issue for IT and business professionals, as cyber attacks continue to plague governments, businesses and other organizations.

There are many different types of cyber attacks that organizations fall victim to, including ransomware, phishing, password attacks and DNS spoofing. And knowing how to minimize these attacks is a must.

If you are planning to pursue a career in cybersecurity, want to protect your organization from cyber attacks or just want to brush up on your skills, here are eight books to check out.

1. Cyber Threat Hunting

Publisher: Manning Publications Co.

Author: Nadhem AlFardan

Description: In Cyber Threat Hunting, you will learn how to see and stop cyber attacks. Explore real-life scenarios, and learn both basic and advanced techniques for threat hunting. This book also comes with downloadable data sets and scenario templates to hone your skills.

2. Enterprise Cybersecurity in Digital Business

Publisher: Taylor & Francis Group

Author: Ariel Evans

Description: In Enterprise Cybersecurity in Digital Business, you will learn about cyber-risk from a business rather than technical standpoint. Learn how to set goals, create new roles to fill cybersecurity gaps and include everyone in your business. This book is geared toward CEOs, chief information security officers, data protection officers and compliance managers.

3. Ethical Hacking

Publisher: No Starch Press

Author: Daniel G. Graham

Description: In Ethical Hacking, you'll explore the necessary skills for penetration testers, security researchers and malware analysts. You'll work with a variety of pen testing tools and practice tasks such as capturing passwords in a corporate Windows network and scanning devices on the internet to find potential victims.

4. Evidence-Based Cybersecurity

Publisher: Taylor & Francis Group

Authors: Pierre-Luc Pomerleau and David Maimon

Description: In Evidence-Based Cybersecurity, you will learn the foundation of the evidence-based cybersecurity approach and read examples of how it can improve cybersecurity operations. This book is geared toward security professionals and policymakers.

5. Making Sense of Cybersecurity

Publisher: Manning Publications Co.

Author: Thomas Kranz

Description: In Making Sense of Cybersecurity, you will learn to plan a security strategy and spot your organization's weak points by studying real-world security examples. This book is geared toward business professionals with no background in cybersecurity.

6. Mastering Malware Analysis

Publisher: Packt Publishing

Author: Alexey Kleymenov

Description: In Mastering Malware Analysis, you will learn how to identify and investigate suspicious activity and create a plan to handle malware incidents. This book is geared toward malware researchers, IT security administrators, forensic analysts and anyone looking to protect their organization from malicious software.

7. Practical Social Engineering

Publisher: No Starch Press

Author: Joe Gray

Description: In Practical Social Engineering, you will explore the techniques behind social engineering attacks and learn how to prevent them. Read case studies, learn best practices, and discover tools and templates to protect your organization. This book is geared toward pen testers.

8. Social Engineering

Publisher: MIT Press

Authors: Robert W. Gehl and Sean T. Lawson

Description: In Social Engineering, you will learn how earlier forms of social engineering have made today's masspersonal social engineering possible. Discover how these manipulative communication practices are a mix of deception and information gathering, and learn how to protect against masspersonal social engineering.

