How to use the Wayback Machine for a business advantage

Because the digital world constantly changes, businesses need to keep their websites updated to stay relevant and improve their search engine optimization. But you don't need to be Marty McFly from Back to the Future to view visit the past. The Wayback Machine is your plutonium-powered DeLorean when it comes to seeing webpages of days gone by.

Using information from the past can help your business research topics, check out the competition, learn more about potential clients and fix website issues.

What is the Wayback Machine? The Internet Archive is a digital library founded as a nonprofit organization in 1996. It also stores movies, music, books, software, printed materials and television content. In 2001, the Internet Archive created the Wayback Machine to store and archive website information. Users can visit and review archived versions of webpages on the Wayback Machine. These pages date back to 1996, with more than 839 billion webpages archived.

How to archive your web pages on Wayback Machine There might be lag time between when a website is crawled and when it's available for archiving. If you make changes to your website, you might want to archive those changes for future reference. Your website might be automatically archived, so check that availability. However, you might still want to archive after or before making any changes. To archive a site or blog on the Wayback Machine, go to the URL of the website you want to archive. Then type web.archive.org/save/ in front of the URL in the address bar and remove the http:// or https:// in the web address. One method to archive a website on the Wayback Machine. You can also access the Wayback Machine at archive.org/web. Enter the URL of the page you want to archive in the Save Page Now section and click on Save Page to archive it. Another method to archive a website on the Wayback Machine. The time needed to save depends on the size of the page. Once the archive is complete, you will see a link and other elements captured in the snapshot. The Wayback Machine shows a list of all elements captured in snapshot. You can then view the archived page – notice that it looks similar, but with the Wayback Machine information at the top. A look at the archived site. Notice the Wayback Machine information at the top of the page.