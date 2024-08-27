An overview of storage firmware and the importance of updates

Enterprise data centers invest heavily in supporting and maintaining their storage devices to ensure the integrity and accessibility of their data. The firmware that drives these storage devices, coordinating their operations and facilitating communications with other systems, doesn't get enough play, however.

Vendors try to ensure that the firmware in their storage products can deliver the services essential to supporting efficient and secure data operations. Firmware is still a form of software, however. As such, it can contain defects or become outdated just like application code, which is why vendors routinely release firmware updates for their storage products.

Storage firmware updates are essential to ensuring a device's ongoing operations remain efficient and secure. Updates might plug security holes, fix code-level bugs, improve existing features or address other potential issues. By installing these updates, IT teams can keep their storage devices current and secure. IT must be cautious when applying the updates, however, following the vendors' instructions and using their specialized tools.

How does storage firmware work? Firmware is a specialized form of software code embedded directly into a storage device during the manufacturing process. The device's microcontroller unit, also known as the controller, executes the code as part of managing the storage media and its data. The code includes sophisticated algorithms that determine the device's behavior and ensure that the data can be securely stored, retrieved and managed throughout its lifecycle. The exact operations supported by a device's firmware depend on the type of storage device, as well as the manufacturer and model. No matter the type, it invariably includes some type of firmware that manages that device's functions and data and carries out ongoing maintenance operations. The firmware also facilitates communications between the device and other components, using industry-standard interfaces, such as SATA, SAS or NVMe. A storage device typically includes a printed circuit board (PCB) with a microcontroller that serves as a CPU for executing the firmware code. If the device is an SSD, the NAND chips are also on the PCB. If the device is an HDD, the storage platters are separate but contained within the same device casing. Outdated storage firmware might contain known vulnerabilities, putting an organization's sensitive data in jeopardy. The firmware code itself can be embedded into the device in different ways, depending on the device type and manufacturer preference. The code might be stored in a ROM module on the PCB or in the device's main storage media, or both. It might also be stored in a memory module connected directly to the controller. Firmware code is made up of individual modules that carry out storage management functions specific to the type of drive and the model. The firmware is often written in C or C++. When a drive first starts up, it executes the initial firmware code, which, in turn, launches an elaborate boot-up process, similar to a computer's OS. If firmware code is on the drive's storage media, it is loaded into the drive's memory, where each module can be executed. Depending on the drive, firmware code can get complex and lengthy because it is responsible for many essential tasks. For example, an SSD's firmware typically performs wear leveling, garbage collection, error correction and data protection. Firmware is critical to the efficient and reliable operation of any storage device and to the integrity and availability of the device's data. In today's enterprise environments, the storage firmware must support large-capacity drives, which adds to its complexity, while optimizing read/write operations for mission-critical workloads.

The importance of updating storage firmware Because firmware is a form of software, it is often possible and beneficial to update it on a storage device. One of the most important reasons is to address security risks. Outdated storage firmware might contain known vulnerabilities, putting an organization's sensitive data in jeopardy. Firmware updates often include security patches that address these risks so threat actors can't exploit those vulnerabilities if they're able to gain access to the drive. Firmware is just as susceptible to bugs, glitches and defects as any other types of software. Such flaws might be the result of poor design, lack of thorough testing or a glitch in the manufacturing process. Whatever the reason, buggy firmware can impact performance, disrupt operations and open the data to security threats. It can also lead to a drive's premature failure. Firmware updates can help to address these issues, improve performance, optimize the drive's overall operations and even extend the drive's life span. They can also help address compatibility issues that might arise from the introduction of new hardware or software technologies. More importantly, regular updates are essential to protect the device's data and ensure its ongoing integrity. In some cases, storage administrators might need to contend with firmware that has become corrupted, which can occur for a variety of reasons: A firmware update that is disrupted during the updating process.

Power surges, power outages or other electrical disruptions.

Malware attack.

Drive that suffers physical trauma and internal damage.

Drive deterioration with age.

Defects within the firmware. Some storage devices support automatic firmware updates, which can help simplify the update process. Even if the process is only semiautomated, it can still make life easier for storage administrators. In some cases, however, administrators must update storage firmware manually. Because firmware is unique to a specific device, administrators should look to the device's vendor for information and tools for updating it. They should then carefully follow the vendor's instructions to ensure the updating process doesn't make matters worse. They need to repeat this process for each storage device model they support.